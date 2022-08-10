Kylie Jenner is 25! The billionaire gets good wishes

<!–

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner turned 25 on Wednesday.

And the brunette beauty’s famous family quickly took to social media to wish the mother of two well.

Her mom Kris Jenner was the first to share a carousel of flashback photos and a gushing note for her richest child, noting how “generous” the Forbes cover girl is. “Congratulations on my little girl Kylie!” the momager began.

‘You are more than a dream come true and you are the most amazing daughter, mom, sister, aunt, friend and so wise beyond your years!!

‘You are kind, immeasurably generous, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a wonderful force of nature!!!!’

The producer ten said, ‘I love watching you with your kids… You’re the most amazing mommy.’

Jenner has two children with Astroworld rapper Travis Scott – their daughter Stormi and a son briefly named Wolf before his name was dropped.

A new name has not yet been shared.

Kris continued: “I am so proud of all your achievements and your incredible drive always. You are and will always be my little girl and I am more than proud of you! I love you so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO❤️.’

Kylie replied in the comments box, “I love you mommy.”

Her older sister Kendall Jenner, a Fendi and Calvin Klein supermodel, posted several flashback images from their childhood on her Instagram stories.

But the siren didn’t add a caption.