Kylie Jenner hugs her four-year-old daughter Stormi while wearing matching dresses at the Christmas Eve party

Kylie Jenner looked every inch the doting mom when she got a sweet hug from her daughter Stormi Webster before her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Donning a matching beige Mugler gown with beaded black lace, the reality star glowed with pride as she posed in front of an illuminated tree, festooned with glass ornaments and white lights.

“I hope you all had a beautiful and blessed Christmas ❤️,” the 25-year-old makeup mogul captioned two images in her stunning dress with a thigh-high slit.

The low-cut dress allowed her to show off her ample cleavage and was fitted to accentuate her statuesque hourglass figure.

Her dark hair was styled into a curly bob reminiscent of the flapper era, and she sharpened her on-screen siren features with a coat of deep scarlet lipstick.

Kylie also filmed a mirror selfie video with Stormi in front of a framed black and white photo of the two of them together.

This year’s party was the brainchild of A-list event planner Mindy Weiss, who is also the woman behind the incredibly elaborate StormiWorld birthday carnivals that Kylie has a habit of throwing for her daughter.

Earlier that day, she and her little girl spent the morning in the kitchen making cookies with Stormi and her niece Chicago.

While preparing snacks to head off to Santa Claus, the mother-of-two shared a snapshot of her little cousin, who is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, adding flour to a large, white bowl.

“Cookies for Santa,” he wrote below the image, which showed Stormi wearing red pajamas with snowflakes on them while Chicago sported white pajamas with Christmas trees and her name on them.

This marks her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first Christmas as a family of four since they welcomed their son in February.

They have yet to reveal their little boy’s name after initially announcing that they would call him Wolf.