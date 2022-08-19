Kylie Jenner holds hands with Stormi, four, at investor party for sister Kendall’s tequila brand 818

<!–

Kylie Jenner was spotted holding hands with her four-year-old daughter Stormi as they arrived at a party in Beverly Hills this week.

The lip kit tycoon brought her little tyke to an investor event for 818 Tequila, the brand controversially founded by Kylie’s big sister Kendall Jenner.

For her last night out, Kylie, 25, went country chic in double denim, accentuating her hourglass figure in a figure-hugging denim dress with brown leather accents.

Hand in hand: Kylie Jenner was spotted holding hands with her four-year-old daughter Stormi as they arrived at a party in Beverly Hills this week

Her plunging neckline let the reality star flash her lavish gifts as she radiated glamor on her way to the party.

Kylie sharpened her unmistakable features with heavy makeup and sported a luxurious black haircut that fell over her shoulders.

Kylie skillfully balanced on a pair of snakeskin print boots and brought a denim jacket in case the temperature dropped.

At the party, Kylie could be seen mingling with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kim was seen chatting with Katy Perry’s husband Orlando Bloom.

Family Support: The lipkit mogul brought her little tyke to an investor event for 818 Tequila, the brand controversially founded by Kylie’s big sister Kendall Jenner

They’re leaving: For her last night out, Kylie, 25, went country chic in double denim, accentuating her hourglass figure in a figure-hugging denim dress with brown leather accents

To pull it off: Kylie skillfully balanced on a pair of snake print high-heeled boots and brought a denim jacket in case of a drop in temperature

Kendall launched 818 Tequila last February, naming it after the zip code she was born in, sparking a predictable row of cultural appropriation.

Meanwhile, Kylie Stormi, as well as a son whose name she has not made public, is sharing with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Travis and Kylie welcomed their newest baby in February, just a day after Stormi’s fourth birthday, and initially announced his name was Wolf.

Shortly after, however, Kylie shocked her fans by revealing on social media, “FYI OUR SUNNAME IS NO MORE WOLF.”

Family time: Kylie showed her support for Travis when she and Stormi attended his concert at the O2 in London earlier this month during his comeback after Astroworld

She explained: “WE JUST REALLY DON’T SENSE THAT IT WAS HIM. ONLY WANT TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.’

Their decision prompted Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli’s son Wolfgang, who goes on to date Wolf, to cheekily tweet, “THANK F***.”

The family recently flew to the Bahamas to celebrate Kylie’s 25th birthday on a breathtaking sun-filled vacation that was documented on social media.

Kylie celebrated her birthday on a yacht with a group that included her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Hand in hand: The family recently flew to the Bahamas to celebrate Kylie’s 25th birthday on a breathtaking sun-filled vacation documented on social media

Birthday girl best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and family friend La La Anthony were also part of the swank affair.

Kylie’s daughter attended, along with Kim Kardashian’s little girl Chicago, who was born just a few weeks before Stormi.

Also in attendance was Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, who gifted Kylie a rare $100,000 tricolor Hermes Birkin bag.

Meanwhile, Travis is in the midst of a comeback after a deadly stampede claimed 10 lives at his Astroworld festival appearance last year.