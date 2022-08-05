Kylie Jenner has truck load of luggage sent to hotel room in London

She has made a fortune thanks to her billion dollar makeup business.

And Kylie Jenner proved that no expense is spared when it comes to travel, as she had 20 suitcases shipped to her London hotel room on Friday.

The reality star, 24, is in the British capital with her partner Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods.

The businesswoman had towed four luggage carts with Away suitcases to her hotel room in the city center.

Meanwhile, Kylie made hearts beat faster as she shared a sizzling photo of herself in a black strapless mini dress with a plunging neckline.

The beauty shows her assets as she grabbed her chest while leaning towards the camera.

Kylie wore a light palette of makeup and let her brunette locks fall loosely over her shoulders for the stunning photo.

On Thursday, Kylie shared a photo of herself and Stormi posing next to her makeup display at Harrods department store.

Alongside the photo she said: ‘stopped at @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin wow what a dream!!!!!!! thank you for letting us come by.”

The documented makeup mogul filmed herself in the car rocking a bright pink form-fitting top and black miniskirt.

After expressing her excitement about their plans, the reality star twirled her little girl around before stocking up on some of her products, including some lip kits.

As she looked around, Kylie said everything from the pink chairs to the fake hot tub in the window looked “so cute.”

Afterwards, the duo enjoyed afternoon tea, fancy finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones.

Next, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a room full of clothes, purses and shoes for her little girl to try on.

“Look what Harrods did to get Stormi to shop,” Kylie said. ‘Isn’t this the craziest? You’re a spoiled, spoiled girl.’