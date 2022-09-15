Kylie Jenner goes TOPLESS for CR Fashion Book… but keeps herself covered with her beauty products

Kylie Jenner went topless, covered in a halter made of lip gloss and lacquer shades, to promote her new cosmetics collection on Thursday.

The cosmetics icon playfully showed a little side boob with diamonds around her ears and neck as she pulled down her leather skirt to reveal more of her learned belly for CR Fashion Book.

This comes just seven months after she welcomed her second child – a son previously named Wolf – with Travis Scott in February. They also have a daughter, Stormi, who is four.

In her interview she said she is saving her clothes for Stormi,

“I’m saving everything for my daughter – I have the most amazing pieces, and I can’t wait to share my entire archive with her when she’s older,” the cover girl said.

‘I’m so excited to see her wear and style them! And hopefully she’ll wear one of my Met dresses to the prom.”

She also said she was thrilled to be at the Met Gala this year with sister Kendall.

‘It was very special to be with my family at such an iconic event! We’ve been talking about this moment for so many years, so it was great to finally see it happen,” she said.

And she shared what season two of The Kardashians will be like.

“It definitely shows an exciting time in my life – the second season focuses on resuming my life and work after having a baby. I’m excited to share that journey with viewers,” Jenner said.

On Tuesday, Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, celebrated the arrival of their new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, Kris, inspired by the 66-year-old momager’s love of martinis.

To promote their range, they shared a short video on Instagram of them holding martinis in all-black ensembles while dancing.

The clip portrays the mother-daughter duo in glamorous close-ups bathed in blackness, contrasting Kylies’ bright red pouty lips.

Seasoned: CR Fashion Book has established itself as the foremost source of inspiration for fashion

Sultry sibling: The entrepreneur has also created products for her sister, Kendall, 26, and her half-siblings Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian

The 25-year-old entrepreneur and her mother teamed up via social media to get fans excited for the collection’s release last week as they featured several products. Kylie captioned it: “I love working with you, Mom.”

The products worn around her neck are available for purchase on Kyliecosmetics.com, where the star wrote, “My Lip Shine Lacquer Bundle contains eight shades of this lightweight, 2-in-1 formula that delivers the color payoff of a lipstick and a radiant glow.” shine. of a shine. These polishes have a non-sticky, comfortable texture and nourish the lips while giving you an ultra-soft pout. It’s the perfect bundle for multiple lip looks.’

Kylie, previously credited as the most influential celebrity in the fashion industry by the New York Post, is a seasoned employee.

Dream come true: Kylie wrote in her own handwriting on one of the images: ‘It was my dream to get a cover’

Artsy: The fashionista created a color palette by mixing objects

In 2018, the duo collaborated on a ‘Momager’ lip collection. The entrepreneur has also created products for her sister Kendall, 26, and her half-siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashians star and her siblings are very supportive and often cross-promote.

Season two of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on September 22.

Kylie’s Right Foot: Kylie’s peekaboo thong sandal revealed shimmering nail polish and a toe ring