Kylie Jenner flaunts weight loss in a skintight denim dress

Kylie Jenner has lost the weight of the baby after she welcomed her son – who was briefly named Wolf – with rapper Travis Scott in February.

The billionaire’s 25-year-old makeup mogul looked skinnier than ever in a form-fitting acid-washed denim dress as she walked to her car at her Hidden Hills, California mansion.

“Out n about,” Kendall Jenner’s sister wrote in her caption as pals Stassie Baby and Delilah Hamlin pressed the like button.

The dress was deep, with long sleeves and a long hem.

She added animal print boots that were high heeled and pointed. Jenner’s long black hair had worn off from having painted lips and wearing sunglasses.

The star was leaning on a silver Mercedes-Benz.

In March, she shared that they changed their second child’s name from Wolf to something else.

“FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie explained on her Instagram Stories.

“We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I see Wolf everywhere.”

This comes after the star was treated to a rare $100,000 Hermes handbag for her 25th birthday.

The Kardashians star marked the milestone on August 10 and she celebrated it in style by going to an exotic location to party on a yacht in the sun with her loved ones – and she got an extra special gift from her mom Kris

Jenner handing over an expensive designer bag, one of only three ever made.

In a video posted online, Kylie was seen unpacking the huge gift and pulling the tricolor bag out of the signature orange Hermes box with the help of her daughter Stormi and cousin Chicago West as she teased, “I’m so excited … What will it be?’

After she took the bag out, she exclaimed, “Wonderful! I’ve never even seen anything like it.’

An off-camera friend asked Kylie how many of those bags were made and she replied, “They made three!”

During the video, the camera also turned down to show off a pair of bright orange Hermes slippers on Kylie’s feet.

The yacht party was attended by Kylie’s family, which included mom Kris and sister Kendall Jenner, as well as her longtime boyfriend Stassie Karanikolaou and family friend La La Anthony.

While Kylie hasn’t shared where she spent her birthday vacation, an insider told E! News that the group is relaxing together in the sun.

The source said: ‘They spent time relaxing by the pool and on the beach over drinks and quality girl time.’

The insider added that Kylie “is thrilled to be able to bring Stormi along and celebrate these milestones with her.”

The brunette beauty is also mother to a six-month-old son, whose name has not been revealed, with rap star Travis Scott.