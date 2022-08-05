Kylie Jenner flaunts her killer curves in a quirky denim bodycon dress

She proved that no expense is spared when it comes to travel, as she was sent 20 suitcases to her hotel room when she arrived in London this week.

And Kylie Jenner showed off one of the many outfits she brought with her on her UK trip as she stepped into the capital on Friday night for a photo shoot.

The reality star, 24, – who is in London with partner Travis Scott, 31, to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods – showed off her killer curves in a quirky denim bodycon dress.

The figure-hugging number consisted of sections of different shades of denim sewn together and embellished with a silver chain and circular details.

She completed the look with denim heeled boots, a matching choker with pendants on it and dark sunglasses on while she went to Sun Studios.

Kylie wore her dark locks in a sleek updo and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look, complete with a sleek rosy-brown lip.

The brunette beauty and billionaire arrived in a classic Cadillac for the photo shoot and was later picked up in another swanky vehicle to head back to her luxury hotel.

It comes as the businesswoman, who arrived in London on Thursday, had four luggage carts worth 20 suitcases transported to her hotel room in the city center for the trip.

When she arrived in the capital to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods, Kylie shared a photo of herself and Stormi posing next to the makeup display.

Alongside the photo she said: ‘stopped at @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin wow what a dream!!!!!!! thank you for letting us come by.”

The documented makeup mogul filmed herself in the car rocking a bright pink form-fitting top and black miniskirt.

After expressing her excitement about their plans, the reality star twirled her little girl around before stocking up on some of her products, including some lip kits.

Afterwards, the duo enjoyed afternoon tea, fancy finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones.

Next, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a room full of clothes, purses and shoes for her little girl to try on.

“Look what Harrods did to get Stormi to shop,” Kylie said. ‘Isn’t this the craziest thing? You’re a spoiled, spoiled girl.’

