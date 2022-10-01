Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in a skintight white dress teamed with open-toed blue boots in Paris

She is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm with her breathtaking ensembles.

And Kylie Jenner turned heads with another bold fashion look on Saturday when she slipped into a tight white dress and blue open-toe boots as she headed to lunch in the French capital.

The makeup mogul, 25, showed off her jaw-dropping curves in the figure-hugging, long-sleeved silhouette with a choker neckline and a design that let go of the top layer of material to reveal the slightly sheer panel below.

Wow: Kylie Jenner turned heads with another bold fashion look on Saturday when she donned a tight white dress and blue open-toe boots

Kylie paired her midi dress and quirky bright boots with trendy dark sunglasses, while carrying a tiny black handbag that seemed too small to carry anything substantial.

Her raven locks were swept into a smooth back, while her makeup was typically flawless.

Kylie certainly pulled out all the stops for fashion week, with the stunner doing busty displays in a very bold leather mini dress with a plunging neckline as she led the front row stars attending Friday’s Coperni fashion show.

Kylie ramped up her height with a matching pair of heels from the bubbly French label co-founded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.

Style: The makeup mogul, 25, showed off her jaw-dropping curves in the figure-hugging, long-sleeved silhouette, a choker neckline and a design that let go of the top layer of material

It comes as fans who watched the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians believe that Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, accidentally revealed the name of Kylie’s son.

The little boy, whose father is Travis Scott, was originally introduced to the world as Wolf, but the makeup maven later told fans that she and her beau were waiving the nickname.

On Thursday’s episode of their reality show, four-year-old True is overheard talking to her mother Khloe shortly after she welcomed a new baby boy through a surrogate, with True referring to her little brother as “Snowy.”

Details: Kylie paired her midi dress and quirky light boots with trendy dark sunglasses, while carrying a tiny black handbag

Flawless: Her raven locks were swept into a smooth back, while her makeup was typically flawless

But while her mom corrects that Snowy isn’t the baby’s name, fans are now speculating it could be Kylie’s son’s name — with True confusing her new brother and cousin.

The episode documented the birth of Khloe’s second child with love rat Tristan Thompson – with their firstborn child True virtually meeting her new brother.

During a FaceTime call, True yelled “Hi, Snowy!” to the newborn, before Khloe corrected her daughter, “His name isn’t Snowy.”