Kylie Jenner enters and exits the Balenciaga show in two DIFFERENT outfits during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner wore completely different outfits while entering and leaving the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old lip kit mogul arrived at the extravaganza in a cream off-the-shoulder dress that showed off her hourglass figure.

When she came off the show, however, she hid her world-famous curves under a boxy highlighter green smock.

Kylie documented the rapid change on her Instagram page, posting videos of her both “arriving” and “leaving” from the Balenciaga show.

Her cream-colored arrival dress had long sleeves and was elegantly paired with an electric blue pair of high-heeled boots.

Meanwhile, the green exit dress artfully contrasted with a set of black leggings and a matching set of opera gloves.

The cosmetics magnate swept her dark hair back into a bun and accentuated her unmistakable screen siren features with makeup.

She offered her 370 million Instagram followers a tantalizing view of her curvaceous legs crossed while holding a bag of Balenciaga goodies.

Exhausted from all the running around, she at one point crawled onto a couch for a nap with her hairdresser Jesus Guerrero and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Away from the glamor of the runway, she also let her fans get a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes beauty routine.

Kylie uploaded a short close-up clip to her Insta Stories where she apparently bleached her eyebrows after finishing her engagement for the day.

In a Gallic bloom, she also posed a storm on her bed eating grapes from an elegant metal tray while styling lingerie.

Her face was softly made up for a naturalistic look, and she wore the drenched hair look, her black hair falling freely over her shoulders.

Kylie showed off her enviably slender midriff and richly endowed cleavage, almost spilling out of her bra.

Her busty new social media offering comes after she revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she was “more present” during her second pregnancy.

The reality star and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott share a daughter named Stormi, four, and a seven-month-old son whose name has not yet been revealed.

In a confession on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kylie shared: “I’m excited for my second, you just anticipate everything and you know what’s going to happen and you’ve done it before so I feel like I much more present this time.’

During a conversation with her mother Kris Jenner, who has six children, Kylie reflected on the “interesting” differences between her first and second pregnancy.

“I feel like it’s a shock to see your body change like that with your first baby,” Kylie said. “This time I don’t feel it at all.”

Now she “trusts the process” and is “much less stressed about my weight and how I look and more into the whole feminine energy.”

When they welcomed their son in February, Kylie and Travis initially announced that they had named him Wolf.

Shortly after, however, Kylie shocked her fans by revealing on social media, “FYI OUR SUNNAME IS NO MORE WOLF.”

She explained: “WE JUST REALLY DON’T SENSE IT WAS HIM. ONLY WANT TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.’

Their decision prompted Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli’s son Wolfgang, who goes on to date Wolf, to cheekily tweet, “THANK F***.”

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed that she named baby Wolf in a pinch because she felt pressured to pick a name.

She and Travis had apparently toiled under the assumption that a name “would just come to us when we saw it…and it didn’t.”

The couple then “had to sign the birth certificate, otherwise they would just register him without a name and he wouldn’t get a Social Security number and all.”

They soon regretted their quick decision and Kylie made the announcement that the baby was no longer named Wolf.

While Kylie has spilled that “I think we know the official name” now, she didn’t announce it in the episode “Because God Forbid We Change It Again.”

She said: “Travis actually changes his name a few more times. He comes back and says, “I really like this name.” And then he’ll call it that day, and I think, “We can’t do this again.” I’m waiting for him to name himself.’