Kylie Jenner dons a tight black maxi dress while filming The Kardashians in LA

Kylie Jenner caught the eye while filming season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Friday night.

The reality star, 25, showed off her enviable curves in a tight black maxi dress as she ramped up her height with leather heels and donning enveloping shades.

She carried her essentials around in a charcoal handbag and had perfect makeup applied to her gorgeous face as she left a trendy restaurant.

Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Kendall Jenner both hope this upcoming season of their Hulu series, The Kardashians, will shed some light on who they really are after being in the spotlight for nearly two decades.

In a new trailer for their family reality show, which returns on Sept. 22, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder told cameras that she’s “always wanted people to see who she “really” is, beyond what she shares on social media and in magazine interviews.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-four’s supermodel brother, 26, vented frustration with how “out of control” the “story” about her and their family has become over the years.

“There’s just nothing that can be done about it,” said the founder of 818 Tequila, seemingly referring to the constant criticism the reality stars receive from fans and the media.

Later on, you could see Khloe Kardashian comforting Kim as they drove the car together in matching all-black ensembles, telling her they were “built” for fame.

Although the preview lasted only 15 seconds, the sisters and their mother Kris Jenner were seen in a variety of settings, from Kendall boarding her sister Kylie Jenner’s plane to a fun night out for ‘moms.’

She has been tight-lipped about her son’s name since she revealed she changed it in March.

But on Wednesday, Kylie finally revealed her son’s name and whispered it in a superfan’s ear at a launch party for her latest cosmetic product.

The billionaire beauty mogul also dropped an important clue about her baby’s name in a fun video shared by her fan as she sang her trademark “Rise and shine.”

Kylie gave birth to her second child, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, announcing that the toddler’s name was Wolf.

But just a month later, she revealed she changed the name because it didn’t “feel like him” and had since admitted that she “felt rushed” to name him.

And now, with the little one now seven months old, Kylie finally revealed the youngster’s name – albeit not publicly – at the event held at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

In a video shared on social media titled “Kylie Jenner Told Me the Name,” fan and host Colt Paulsen finally got to hear the secret.

Kylie, dressed in a deep white outfit, leaned over to Colt and covered his ear with her hand as she whispered the secret name.

Meanwhile, Colt gave a shocked expression as he digested the news and put a hand over his mouth.

In a follow-up clip, she dropped a huge clue about the name as she sang her signature phrase “rise and shine.”

Fans of the star will recall that she went viral in 2019 when she sang the tune to wake up her daughter Stormi.

And followers speculated that the words could relate to the name, with one excited fan guessing in the comments: ‘His name is Sunny lol. Get up and shine!’

While some fans speculated that the name could be ‘Knight’.