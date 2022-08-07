Kylie Jenner dons a quirky biker jacket as she joins Travis Scott for dinner in London

Kylie Jenner put on her usual chic show as she dined with Travis Scott on Saturday at a London celebrity hot spot, The Twenty Two in Mayfair.

The beauty mogul, 24, slipped into a quirky biker jacket and ragged miniskirt as she stepped hand-in-hand with the 31-year-old rapper.

The couple enjoyed a date night in the capital after Travis took the stage at The O2, which marked his first arena since last year’s deadly stampede at Astroworld.

Kylie showed off her tight legs in the frayed denim skirt with exposed pockets and increased her height with a pair of strappy black heels.

She wore her long dark brown locks in tousled waves and protected her eyes with futuristic visored sunglasses.

Travis also wore a red and white leather biker jacket that he paired with a Sex Pistols T-shirt and cream cargo pants.

Upon returning to their hotel, Kylie could be seen stopping for photos with a crowd of fans outside.

Their date night comes as Kylie brought her daughter Stormi, four, to Travis’ concert at London’s O2 Arena earlier in the evening.

Their presence was a show of support as Travis makes a comeback after a deadly stampede claimed 10 lives during his Astroworld festival appearance last year.

Travis took the show to The O2, headlined an arena show for the first time since Astroworld.

His last concert was not without incident, when an audience member threw a heavy object on stage but Travis missed.

Travis seemed annoyed by the disruption to his set, but he kept rapping and refused to let the disruption take him off the horse.

Kylie posted an Instagram album of the concert after it was over, including a photo of Stormi on her lap proudly watching Travis perform.

Once the concert got going, Kylie and Stormi took pride of place in the audience, where in one of her photos the mother-daughter duo festively threw their arms in the air as Travis performed below.

With Stormi, Kylie and Travis share a son whom they welcomed in February, but the baby was absent during the outing.

In November, when Kylie was pregnant with their son, she attended Travis’ Astroworld festival concert where a deadly crush of bodies took place.

The death toll from the tragic incident rose to 10 when a nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount succumbed to his injuries.

Travis largely withdrew from the limelight after Astroworld, and plans to have him appear at Coachella this year were scrapped.