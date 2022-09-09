Kylie Jenner despite knee injury joins mother Kris Jenner on CBS talk show to promote makeup project

Kylie Jenner, despite an injury skating, joined her mom Kris Jenner on Thursday to promote their makeup collaboration on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The 21-year-old reality star wore a short red dress as she appeared with Kris, 66, who donned a black and white checkered suit on the CBS talk show.

English comedian James, 44, opened their interview segment by noting that Kylie was there under “unbelievable circumstances” after hurting her knee “really really bad.”

“I bruised my bone, sprained my knee. We were roller-skating yesterday,” Kylie explained.

“I’m actually a great roller skater, roller skater,” she boasted.

Kylie said she was learning a “top secret” new trick at an ice rink in Glendale, California, when she fell.

“And I didn’t fall hard, it was the way I fell. And my knee just went to the right and I, it was just a whole thing,” she said.

Kris confirmed that the injury happened while they were filming their Hulu reality series The Kardashians.

“I don’t think anyone believed me for one minute,” Kylie said.

Kris joked that they thought Kylie was trying to get under the shots.

“So everyone kept saying, ‘You don’t have to leave, you’re fine, come back here.’ And I thought, ‘No, I think I’m really hurt.’ I was bleeding through my pants,” Kylie said.

Kylie said she was rushing to get an MRI.

‘But we’re doing well. Nothing’s torn, so it’ll take time to heal and we’ll be fine,” Kylie said.

Kris told James that Kylie was “limping” to join him on the CBS talk show.

James shared a clip from the upcoming second season of The Kardashians where Kris scrambled to help Kylie give birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 31.

Kylie revealed that Kris gave birth to her four-year-old daughter Stormi, who was born in a hospital with their doctor.

“Took my baby all the way out of the vagina,” Kylie said.

“I was waxed, I was wearing gloves, I was spayed and I pulled that baby out of my child!” Kris said, applauding from the audience.

Kylie said Kris was the videographer “for the second time” when she gave birth to her son in February.

James asked if they had changed the name of their son whom they initially called Wolf.

“We haven’t officially changed the name legally. …His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We’ll just wait and see,” Kylie said.

“So we called him Andy for nothing,” Kris joked.

Kylie said they’re not calling him Wolf, but also revealed they weren’t ready to share his name yet.

“Well, you know, Travis does that, he likes to sometimes, like one day he’ll say, “This name is pretty cool” and change it again. So we’re not officially going to change it until maybe,” Kylie said.

Kylie admitted they’ve focused on one name.

“Is it still an animal?” James asked.

“No,” Kylie replied.

Kris took part in the Late Late Lie Detector segment earlier in the show where she answered questions from James and Kylie while hooked up to a lie detector machine.

After a few calibration questions, James asked the mother if she or her family had tax shelters overseas.

Kris answered ‘no’ and lie detector expert John confirmed she was telling the truth.

Kylie then asked Kris if she was her favorite child.

“Yes,” Kris replied and John confirmed she was telling the truth.

‘Oh my God. I mean the speed with which you replied,” James teased the mother of six.

Kylie asked if she thought her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker do too much PDA.

“Occasionally,” said Kris.

John put his thumb down after checking the detector and said, “Lie.”

James tried to figure out what she meant and asked Kris if she thought their PDA was too much.

‘Sometimes it’s too much. Like every now and then, you know, a little bit goes a long way. I try to say it as nice as I can,’ said Kris.

Kylie also asked her mom, “Do you think I’m giving up too many family obligations?”

“I’m here today,” Kylie added.

Kris answered yes and John confirmed she was telling the truth.

“You can’t live with me anymore,” Kylie told her, jokingly.

James then asked Kylie if she thought she was canceling too much of family obligations.

“Well no, I think I just put myself first a lot. But I have a sprained knee. I sprained my knee last night and I’m here. So I’m going to say no,” Kylie said.

Kylie also asked the last question, “Did Kendall learn how to cut a cucumber?”

“No,” Kris replied and John confirmed she was telling the truth.

Kendall, 26, struggled to slice a cucumber in front of Kris during season one of The Kardashians.

Kylie and Kris were on the talk show promoting the new Kris Collection collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics.

The martini-themed make-up kit includes new ‘Curetini’ under-eye patches, a set of lip crayons, a large eyeshadow palette, an anti-aging lip serum and a face palette.

The Kris Collection from Kylie Cosmetics will be available September 14.

Season two of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on September 22.