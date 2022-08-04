Kylie Jenner defends herself against accusations she failed to follow proper sanitary protocols

Kylie Jenner defended herself against accusations of not following proper sanitation protocols when she visited a lab in Milan for her makeup collection.

Jenner, 24, specifically responded to Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-award winning makeup artist who called out Kylie on Instagram after she posted photos from the lab on Wednesday.

Jenner insisted that the photo he posted wasn’t actually taken in a production facility, insisting she would “never” circumvent sanitation protocols.

The reality star hit back at Kyle in the comment section of his post, writing: ‘Kevin – this photo was not taken in a production facility. I would never circumvent hygiene protocols, nor would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. that is completely unacceptable, I agree.

“This is a small personal space where I create my own fun samples and shoot for content that is nowhere near mass-produced. no one puts customers at risk! shame on you kevin for spreading false information!!!!’

A back-and-forth between the duo ensued as Kyle accused Jenner of “gaslighting” her followers.

“So you stood on a platform and looked into an expensive homogenizer that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covers the mixing paddles) with no personal protective equipment or your hair tied back, and you were wearing a lab coat from @weareregi? But this is not a cosmetics factory? It’s a personal space? Wow, there’s some serious gaslight going on here,” he replied.

‘I am ashamed? NO, shame on you or whoever takes care of your social media for trying to make everyone think I’m to blame. Just take responsibility for your mistake and move on,” he wrote in a separate comment.

Kylie hit back again, this time insisting she should change her dog Kevin’s name because of the altercation.

“Oh were you there Kevin? ugh now I have to change my dog’s name,” she added.

Are you seriously going to lie and troll me? Wow,” he posted.

Kylie came under scrutiny Wednesday after she posted pictures of herself in the lab where her Kylie Cosmetics products are made.

The Los Angeles-born star captioned the clip, “In the lab creates new magic for you…better than ever,” and tagged her brand’s name in the post.

This led commentators to point out that Kylie was not wearing a hair cap, gloves and mask when she checked out of the facility with her long hair dangling down.

One user wrote: ‘Wear a hair cap’, while another asked if you shouldn’t ‘wear gloves, a mask and the hairnet???’

Another user said: ‘I see so many lab rules not being followed’, while another said: ‘No gloves or a hairnet in a lab??? or even a mask???’

Sources told Dailymail.com that Kylie was not on the production floor and was in the accessible lab area where she could play with colors and idea concepts.

Eventually, the images caught the attention of Bennett, who was dealing with the case.

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job,” Bennett said. “I have very short hair and I was NEVER allowed in the lab or on the production floor without a hairnet, shoe covers, mask… and disposable gloves.”

Bennett claimed that Jenner “gassed her followers into thinking she was making cosmetics,” adding that he wondered “what unwitting manufacturer… let her perform this photo in their lab and on the production floor — without following proper sanitation protocols.

“I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.”

He ended by saying, ‘People, this is not the way we make cosmetics and it misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.”

Dailymail.com has reached out to Jenner’s representatives for comment on the criticism.

