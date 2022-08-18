Kylie Jenner cuddles up to Stormi, four, as they mime along to Mamacita

<!–

Kylie Jenner hugged her four-year-old daughter Stormi in a heartwarming TikTok she posted on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old lip kit mogul and her firstborn child could be seen mimicking the Black Eyed Peas’ song Mamacita.

Mother and daughter looked like peas in a pod as they cuddled together in the car, and little Stormi seemed to know all the words to the song.

Kylie shares Stormi, as well as a son whose name she has not made public, with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Travis and Kylie welcomed their newest baby in February, just a day after Stormi’s fourth birthday, and initially announced his name was Wolf.

Shortly after, however, Kylie shocked her fans by revealing on social media, “FYI OUR SUNNAME IS NO MORE WOLF.”

She explained: “WE JUST REALLY DON’T SENSE THAT IT WAS HIM. ONLY WANT TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.’

Their decision prompted Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli’s son Wolfgang, who goes on to date Wolf, to cheekily tweet, “THANK F***.”

The family recently flew to the Bahamas to celebrate Kylie’s 25th birthday on a breathtaking sun-filled vacation that was documented on social media.

Kylie celebrated her birthday on a yacht with a group that included her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Birthday girl best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and family friend La La Anthony were also part of the swank affair.

Kylie’s daughter attended, along with Kim Kardashian’s little girl Chicago, who was born just a few weeks before Stormi.

Also in attendance was Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, who gifted Kylie a rare $100,000 tricolor Hermes Birkin bag.

Meanwhile, Travis is in the midst of a comeback after a deadly stampede claimed 10 lives at his Astroworld festival appearance last year.

