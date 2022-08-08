Kylie Jenner channels the ‘original Kylie’ in a metallic silver hooded top

They found themselves locked in a legal battle over their shared name in 2017.

But Kylie Jenner looked like she’d borrowed more than just a name from Kylie Minogue when she stepped out on Sunday night in an outfit seemingly inspired by the pop star’s iconic white hooded jumpsuit.

The billionaire beauty magnate, 24, appeared to have taken sartorial inspiration from the ensemble the Australian singer, 54, wore in her 2001 video for Can’t Get You Out Of My Head as she hit London nightclub Tape with her boyfriend Travis. Scott, 31 .

The reality star has accompanied the rapper to the capital for his headline appearances at the O2 Arena and looked incredible as the pair let their hair down with a night out at the hotspot.

Kylie paired a wacky metallic silver hooded top with mixed jeans and carried a small black handbag.

She added height to her body with a pair of pointed high heels and wore her raven locks in the silver hood.

The reality star opted for a full face with makeup, including a layer of blush and a dab of pink lip gloss.

Travis, meanwhile, wore a gray Pearl Jam T-shirt with baggy blue jeans and trainers.

He held his girlfriend’s hand tightly and wore a pair of necklaces and sunglasses.

Jenner filed for a trademark in the US in April 2014 for the name “Kylie” for her clothing and cosmetics businesses.

In response, Minogue’s representatives sent the US Patent and Trademark Office a long list of reasons why the trademark should not be granted.

The letter described Jenner as “a secondary reality TV personality” and argued that by contrast, Minogue was an “internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist, known worldwide as ‘Kylie’.”

In February 2017, the Patent Office rejected Jenner’s application.

Prior to the legal battle, Minogue had released fragrances, furniture and clothing in the US, all with her trademark name Kylie.

After the triumph, Minogue released her own cosmetics line.

It comes after Kylie took to Instagram the same day to share a slew of intimate selfies with Travis.

The entrepreneur — who is just days away from turning 25 — snapped mirror selfies as her boyfriend clutched her waist and showered her in affection.

Referring to his upcoming album and tour, the reality TV phenom wrote in the caption, “utopia with you,” and Travis replied in the comments, “We out.”

Jenner, whose birthday is August 10, was photographed wearing a charcoal gray shirt and textured matte black pants.

She wore her raven locks in a half-up, half-down style as she captured their reflection.

She grabbed her wrapped iPhone with perfectly manicured hands and flaunted a long, stiletto shape on her pearly white bare nails.

Travis wore his long hair in individual braids that hung over his face and neck. He wore futuristic glasses over his eyes and large diamond studs in his ears.

The Houston-bred rapper completed Kylie’s color palette when he donned a gray shirt jacket that he kept unbuttoned.

Underneath he wore a lighter colored shirt with a graphic print on the front.

The pair — who share four-year-old daughter Stormi, and a six-month-old son whose name has not been revealed — were cozy in a dressing room.