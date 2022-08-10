Kylie Jenner Celebrates 25th Birthday With Kendall Jenner And Kim Kardashian

Reality TV diva and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday with her loved ones on Wednesday morning.

The Kardashians star was seen in a skimpy bubblegum pink dress while holding an iced coffee in a new TikTok video. “It’s my birthdayyyyyy,” Jenner captioned the short clip.

Also featured in the clip were her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian as they enjoyed a casual breakfast of pastries and fruit at a long wooden table.

Rounding out the superstar group were best friends Stassie “Stassie Baby” Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Kylie’s personal assistant Maguire and her four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie’s new son (who was briefly named Wolf) was not seen, nor were sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

The ladies seemed to enjoy a casual breakfast. Patries such as croissants were seen on white plates and there were bowls of fruit.

Kendall wore a light gray bra top and pants as she squeezed lemon into her tea.

Kim looked sleepy as she rubbed her face as her long blond hair fell over her white sports bra.

Stormi smiled from ear to ear as she wore a dark tank top with her hair pulled back.

The brunette beauty’s famous family was quick to take to social media to wish the mother of two well on Wednesday.

Her mom Kris Jenner was the first to share a carousel of flashback photos and a gushing note for her richest child, noting how “generous” the Forbes cover girl is.

“Congratulations on my little girl Kylie!” the momager began.

‘You are more than a dream come true and you are the most amazing daughter, mom, sister, aunt, friend and so wise beyond your years!!

‘You are kind, immeasurably generous, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a wonderful force of nature!!!!’

With a friend: She pulled up her face while wearing the low-cut dress; a friend leaned in

Her mini-me beauty: daughter Stormi, four years old, wore a blue tank top as she beamed

The producer ten said, ‘I love watching you with your kids… You’re the most amazing mommy.’

Jenner has two children with Astroworld rapper Travis Scott – their daughter Stormi and a son briefly named Wolf before his name was dropped.

A new name has not yet been shared.

Kris continued: “I am so proud of all your achievements and your incredible drive always. You are and will always be my little girl and I am more than proud of you! I love you so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO❤️.’

There she is! Kim Kardashian, who recently split from Pete Davidson, wore a white bra top

Too early for Miss Kimmy! The founder of SKIMS rubbed her eyes as her long blond hair was worn out

Kylie replied in the comments box, “I love you mommy.”

Her older sister Kendall Jenner, a Fendi and Calvin Klein supermodel, posted several flashback images from their childhood on her Instagram stories.

But the siren didn’t add a caption.

Khloe Kardashian posted a very sweet message.

Tea for this supermodel: Kendall wore a light gray outfit while squeezing lemon into her tea

Kisses to her fans: Kylie flashed her long pale pink nails as her boyfriend Yris kissed her head

‘To the girl who is filled with magic and love, happy birthday! Another year around the sun,” said the 38-year-old bomber.

“We have been blessed for another year with an angel that you are. Someone who is so nice and yet tough. Someone who is so passionate about life. Someone who is so loving and caring. Every day, every year, I witness your incredible growth as a mother, sister, friend, businesswoman,” the founder of Good American said.

Khloe wrote at the time that seeing Kylie’s “passion and fierce protection of your inner circle” is inspiring and admirable.

Koko love: Khloe Kardashian posted a very sweet message. ‘To the girl who is filled with magic and love, happy birthday! Another year around the sun,’ said the 38-year-old bombshell

“Kylie, you changed our lives the moment you were brought into this world. My life completely changed for the better when you were born,” she noted.

And Tristan Thompson’s ex then shared, “Life is better thanks to you. You deserve the best this world has to offer and I hope you never settle for less than that.

“Kylie, my wish for you is that you feel the way you make everyone around you feel. Limitless!! I pray you get butterflies because of the overwhelming love you receive from us. I pray you know how obsessed I am with you. I love you infinitely, my soul mate,” the Revenge Body star ended.