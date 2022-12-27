Kylie Jenner calls her mom Kris ‘the queen of Christmas’ while rocking a pair of matching plaid pajamas.

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo with her mom Kris in matching green plaid pajamas, after celebrating the holidays with their annual Christmas Eve bash.

After meeting loved ones at Kourtney Kardashian’s house in glamorous gowns on Saturday night, the 25-year-old makeup mogul and 67-year-old mom extraordinaire enjoyed a much more casual spot in their festive pajamas. .

‘The Queen of Christmas,’ the reality star captioned the sweet snap, which showed her wrapping an arm lovingly around her mother’s shoulders. ‘I love you mommy.’

In the image, the mother-daughter duo smiled softly as they stood in front of a beautifully lit Christmas tree, festooned with white lights and festive decorations.

The self-made billionaire, known for her glamorous makeup style, chose to show off her natural beauty with just a hint of blush on her cheekbones.

His mom looked amazing as she posed with one hand on her hip and not a hair out of place as she spent the morning opening presents at her youngest son’s house.

Kylie’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, commented: ‘I love you mommy so so so so much.’

Kim Kardashian also left a sweet note below the post, reading, “No one like her.”

‘My babies!!!!!! I love and adore you… the best gifts in the universe are my children and my grandchildren ❤️,” Kris replied.

On Christmas Eve, Kylie spent the morning in the kitchen making cookies with her daughter Stormi and her niece Chicago, both four years old.

While preparing snacks to head off to Santa Claus, the mother-of-two shared a snap of her little cousin, who is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, adding flour to a large white bowl.

“Cookies for Santa,” she captioned a sweet snap, which showed Stormi wearing red pajamas with snowflakes on them while Chicago sported white pajamas with Christmas trees and her name on them.