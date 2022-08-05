Kylie Jenner calls daughter Stormi, four, ‘spoiled’ in new TikTok video on a shopping trip in London

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet TikTok video earlier this week of a recent shopping spree with her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster at Harrods in London, England.

While visiting a display for her brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, at the luxury department store, the 24-year-old makeup mogul filmed herself in the car rocking a bright pink form-fitting top and black miniskirt. .

After expressing her excitement about their plans, the reality star twirled her little girl around before stocking up on some of her products, including some lip kits.

Adventurous: Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet TikTok video of a recent shopping spree with her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster at Harrods in London, England

“Two of them—one for me and one for you,” she said to her firstborn, holding a shopping basket.

As he looked around, Jenner gushed that everything from the pink chairs to the fake hot tub in the window looked “so cute.”

Afterwards, the duo enjoyed a high tea, fancy finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones.

So much fun: While visiting a display for her brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, at the luxury department store, the 24-year-old makeup mogul filmed herself in the car as she headed for a bright pink form-fitting top and black miniskirt.

Shopping: After expressing her excitement about their plans, the reality star twirled her little girl around before stocking up on some of her products, including some lip kits

“Two of them—one for me and one for you,” she said to her firstborn, clutching a shopping basket.

Proud Entrepreneur: As he looked around, Jenner gushed that everything from the pink chairs to the fake hot tub in the window looked ‘so cute’

Next, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed a room full of clothes, purses, and shoes for her little girl to try on.

“Look what Harrods did to get Stormi to shop,” Jenner said. ‘Isn’t this the craziest? You’re a spoiled, spoiled girl.’

Already a budding fashionista, Stormi tells her mom, “Mom, I’m going to try these on.”

On the road: Jenner confessed her excitement in the car

Delicious: Afterwards the duo enjoyed a high tea, fancy finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones

Adorable: Next, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed a room full of clothes, purses, and shoes for her little girl to try on

A separate TikTok video shows Jenner getting ready for a “date night” with her beau, Travis Scott, Stormi’s father and her six-month-old son.

After a makeup artist applied a sultry gray eyeshadow to her lids, the beauty filmed a woman curling her long brown hair.

She then brushed a nude sheen over her chubby pout before donning a strapless black dress.

Beautiful: A separate TikTok video shows Jenner getting ready for a ‘date night’ with her beau, Travis Scott, Stormi’s father and her six-month-old son

Glamorous: After a makeup artist applied a sultry gray eyeshadow to her lids, the beauty filmed a woman curling her long brown hair

Beautiful: She then brushed a nude gloss over her chubby pout before donning a strapless black dress