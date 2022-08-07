Kylie Jenner brings Stormi, four, to Travis Scott’s concert in London

Kylie Jenner brought her daughter Stormi (4) to a concert in London on Saturday by the little girl’s father, Travis Scott.

Their presence was a show of support as Travis makes a comeback after a deadly stampede claimed 10 lives during his Astroworld festival appearance last year.

Travis, 31, took part in the show at The O2 this Saturday, marking his first time headlining an arena show since Astroworld.

His last concert was not without incident, when an audience member threw a heavy object on stage but Travis missed.

Travis seemed annoyed by the disruption to his set, but he kept rapping and refused to let the disruption take him off the horse.

Kylie posted an Instagram album of the concert after it was over, including a photo of Stormi on her lap proudly watching Travis perform.

One heartwarming photo showed Travis hugging Kylie and their daughter backstage, possibly before the show started.

Once the concert got going, Kylie and Stormi took pride of place in the audience, where in one of her photos the mother-daughter duo festively threw their arms in the air as Travis performed below.

Kylie’s post also featured a video of her and Travis strolling hand-in-hand through a parking lot, standing firm on a uniformed display.

She threw in a video that appeared to show Travis pumping himself up with the help of his friends before taking the stage.

He screamed several times in excitement, kicked a door and thundered down the hall as his giggling friends sprayed him with water.

Along with Stormi, Kylie and Travis share a son whom they welcomed in February, but the baby was absent from the album.

Travis’ London concert came days after he announced his upcoming Road To Utopia residency, which was to take place at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Kylie publicly assisted in his comeback, for example posing on Instagram in a pair of sneakers he collaborated on with Dior.

In November, when Kylie was pregnant with their son, she attended Travis’ Astroworld festival concert where a deadly crush of bodies took place.

The death toll from the tragic incident rose to 10 when a nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount succumbed to his injuries.

Footage shows the music briefly paused as an ambulance tried to get through the crowd, but then the music resumed and Travis vowed to “shake the ground.”

His performance, which also featured a surprise spot from Drake, went on for half an hour after the fire service declared a “mass casualty event.”

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences published the autopsy results in December, which showed that all victims died of compression asphyxiation.

Travis sat for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God that month and said he was only told through his earpiece that he had to leave the stage after Drake’s guest spot.

He insisted he was unaware of the magnitude of the problem while onstage, and claimed to have met with some of the next of kin.

Dozens of lawsuits totaling billions of dollars were filed against Travis and the companies behind the concert in the wake of the deaths.

In February, it emerged that nearly 400 lawsuits against Travis Scott and Live Nation had been merged for efficiency.

More than 4,900 people were injured during the show, according to a class-action lawsuit in May, 732 of whom required “extensive medical treatment.” rolling stone.

When news of that lawsuit became public, an insider in Travis’ camp said: TMZ: “It is very clear that the tide is turning as the authorities and public conversation are focused on concert operators and security contractors rather than performers.”

Travis largely withdrew from the limelight after Astroworld, and plans to have him appear at Coachella this year were scrapped.

Only recently did he start performing on stage again, and on July 4 he briefly stopped a show at Coney Island to instruct fans clambering on a metal truss, “We need you all to get down,” to maintain safety. .