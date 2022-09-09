Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not chosen a name for their 7-month-old son

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son still doesn’t have a name.

The 7 month old is legal Wolf Webster. But months after Kylie revealed she was changing it up, the billionaire mogul admitted the baby remains unnamed.

During an appearance Thursday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 25-year-old said she and her rapper boyfriend are “waiting and simmering,” but have limited options.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Son Still Has No Name: 7-Month-Old Is Legally Wolf Webster, Kylie Revealed On The Late Late Show With James Corden

Kylie revealed that while she had no intention of naming her son Wolf, she has not yet changed the name “officially, legally.”

“His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We wait and simmer. We don’t call him Wolf,’ she said.

It seems her boyfriend Travis, 31, is constantly coming up with “cool” name ideas and constantly changing his mind.

She did admit that the couple is leaning towards one name (and said it’s not animal related), but the reality star isn’t ready to go public — or decide permanently.

“His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We wait and simmer. We don’t call him Wolf,’ she said

When the late night host asked if the name still has an animal theme, the reality star replied, “No.”

In addition to their son, the couple shares their firstborn, Stormi Webster, four.

Apparently Kylie has been struggling to make a final decision for months after getting back to Wolf.

In April, her older sister Kim told Live with Kelly and Ryan, “There’s another name, but she really wants to be sure.”

The baby formerly known as Wolf: It seems her boyfriend Travis, 31, is constantly coming up with ‘cool’ name ideas and constantly changing her mind

Kardashian stood up for her youngest sibling, saying, “It’s a really big decision. It’s the hardest thing in life to name a child.”

Kylie has admitted that USA today that the moment she signed her son’s birth certificate, she knew she would probably give him another name.

“We had to sign the birth certificate quickly and when I signed the birth certificate I knew I would probably change his name,” Kylie told the publication.

The beauty mogul added: “It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the middle of the process, so it wouldn’t feel right to share something if we don’t have an official name.”

The TV personality had previously announced the news on Instagram when she wrote in a post: ‘FYI our [son’s] name is no longer Wolf. We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I see Wolf everywhere.”