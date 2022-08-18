Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: A timeline of their on-off relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dated on and off since 2017 and are parents to two children.

The reality television star, 25 and rapper, 31, met when the latter was performing at Coachella shortly after the makeup magnate’s breakup with Tyga.

Kylie reportedly began dating Tyga when she was 16, sparking controversy online because the age of consent in California is 18.

They confirmed their relationship days after Kylie’s 18th birthday in 2015 and they split up in April 2017.

But days later, the pair were reportedly seen getting intimate at Coachella.

After just two months of dating, Kylie was pregnant with her first child Stormi – who was born in February 2018.

The couple have endured a tumultuous relationship and have been rocked by multiple allegations of cheating by Travis.

After reportedly rowing for months, they announced they had amicably split in October 2019, saying that they would share custody of their daughter.

After a hiatus, the pair reconciled during lockdown and, after reuniting, Kylie fell pregnant again with the couple’s second child who was called Wolf when he was born in February 2022 but has since been renamed.

The famous duo, who call each other ‘hubby’ and ‘wifey’ have repeatedly sparked wedding rumours since they got together and were forced to deny reports that they had registered for wedding gifts in July 2022.

Here are the big moments of Kylie and Travis from when they first went public to today as parents of two children.

11 August, 2022: Travis Scott marks Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday by sharing racy snap of the makeup mogul in a hot pink thong

Travis Scott shared a rare glimpse of his relationship with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner while posing a series of unseen photos of them on his Instagram Story.

To celebrate the makeup mogul turning 25 on Wednesday, the 31-year-old rapper posted a sweet tribute to his on-again, off-again partner with his more than 46.2 million Instagram followers.

In addition to including a photo of the himself and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, he also included a sultry snap of Kylie modelling a tiny hot pink thong.

Family time: Kylie Jenner showed her support for her partner Travis Scott as she and daughter Stormi attended his concert at London’s O2, his first show since the Astroworld tragedy

Such fun: Kylie posted an Instagram album of the concert, including a snap of Stormi in her lap as they proudly watched Travis perform

6 August, 2022: Kylie Jenner supports Travis Scott at his first concert after AstroWorld tragedy

Kylie Jenner showed her support for her partner Travis Scott as she and daughter Stormi attended his comeback concert at London’s O2.

The reality star took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming snap of her, Stormi and Travis all wrapping their arms around each other backstage at the event after a deadly stampede claimed 10 lives at his Astroworld festival.

Kylie posted an Instagram album of the concert after it was over, including a picture Stormi in her lap as they proudly watched Travis perform.

Once the concert got underway, Kylie and Stormi had pride of place in the audience, where one of her pictures showed the mother-daughter duo festively throwing their arms up into the air as Travis performed below.

No wedding then?: A source close to Kylie Jenner denied rumours that she has set up a wedding registry with her on-again boyfriend Travis Scott to Page Six

25 July, 2022: Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours with flirty comment of a pregnant brunette on Instagram post by Travis Scott

The pair sparked new pregnancy rumours when Kylie posted a flirty comment featuring an emoji of a pregnant brunette on Travis’s Instagram.

The rapper shared a photo of himself in New York City for his roughly 46 million followers.

Kylie responded with emojis including a smiley face with tongue out and several of a pregnant brunette rubbing her belly.

Houston rapper: Travis Scott received a flirty comment from Kylie Jenner after the rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram

23 July, 2022: Kylie Jenner ‘has NOT set up a wedding registry with Travis Scott’ despite wild rumour

A source close to Kylie Jenner had to deny rumours that she has set up a wedding registry with her on–again boyfriend Travis Scott in July 2022.

The wild conjecture began circulating because a Reddit user found a registry for ‘Cactus Jack’ — the name of Travis’ record label — and ‘Mother Goose.’

Fans online wondered the registry was Kylie’s, especially as it featured such exorbitant items as a $36,000 Daum Crystal Jardin Du Cactus sculpture and what the Independent reported was a $130,000 sterling silver seafood centerpiece.

21 July, 2022: Kylie Jenner steps out in bridal white for girls night out with her sisters (setting off rumours that it was her bachelorette party)

Kylie Jenner stepped out in bridal white as she headed inside Giorgio Baldi for dinner with her older siblings and friends, who were all dressed in black.

She sported a risqué illusion dress that was designed to look like a portion of it was falling down to reveal a striking bodice.

Her outfit sparked speculation on social media that she is secretly engaged and was celebrating her bachelorette party, but sources told DailyMail.com it was not a bridal shower but just simply a white dress.

Special occasion: Kylie Jenner stepped out with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian for a girls night out in Santa Monica last month

11 April, 2022: Kylie Jenner decides against calling second child with Travis Scott ‘Wolf’ and admits she does not have a name picked

Kylie Jenner is yet to reveal the name she’s selected for her second child, a son she had with Travis Scott on February 2, 2022, after she decided to not go with the original choice, Wolf.

And a clue was dropped at a fourth birthday party for Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True this weekend.

A gift basket for the baby was seen on social media and the name tag only said ‘Baby Webster.’ Webster is Travis Scott’s last name.

But last week the siren said that she was just not ‘ready to share’ the new name in case she wants to change it again.

18 March, 2022: Kylie Jenner sparks marriage rumours as she wears diamond band on THAT finger… over a month after giving birth to son Wolf with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner wore some eyebrow-raising jewellery in early 2022, sparking speculation she tied the knot with boyfriend Travis Scott as she showed off two dazzling bands on her ring finger.

The rings – a diamond-encrusted band and a simple gold piece – were shown in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on St. Patrick’s Day.

I do? Kylie Jenner sparked speculation she tied the knot with boyfriend Travis Scott as she showed off two dazzling bands on her ring finger on Thursday

The image showed Kylie’s manicured hand resting on her green alligator print Birkin bag. She posted two four leaf clover emojis in the picture.

It’s unclear if the rings are new or old but Kylie has been seen wearing similar jewellery on her ring finger in the past.

A year after welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Stormi, Kylie was seen wearing a similar ring style while out in Los Angeles in 2018.

She also showed off a gold band with a tiny band in 2020.

Baby boy! Kylie Jenner, 24, revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy on February 2. It marks her second child with her partner Travis Scott

7 February, 2022: Kylie Jenner announces the birth of her second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner revealed in February 2022 that she had given birth to her second child with her partner Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star initially suggested she has welcomed a baby boy by including a blue heart emoji with her announcement post on Instagram, though she initially declined to reveal her son’s name – later saying he was called Wolf before later changing the name.

Kylie captioned the post with his birthdate, ‘2/2/22,’ preceded with the blue heart to denote her second child’s gender.

Wow: The star showed off the elaborate pink themed secret event in a series of snaps shared to her Instagram page in December 2021

14 January, 2022: Kylie Jenner’s baby shower revealed! Pregnant star shares snaps from ‘secret’ pink-themed event

After keeping a low profile after controversy surrounding the AstroWorld Festival tragedy, Kylie Jenner was finally ready to share an inside look at her giraffe themed baby shower, which reportedly took place in December.

The star showed off the elaborate pink themed secret event in a series of snaps shared to her Instagram page.

Kylie also received $9K worth of Dior goodies from pals, including a $5K Dior stroller and a $4K matching suitcase as gifts from pals.

Ten dead: Travis Scott was blamed for a crush starting at his AstroWorld festival appearance where 10 people died in his hometown of Texas in November 2021 (pictured)

5 November, 2021: Travis Scott is blamed after 10 die following crushing caused by a crowd surge at AstroWorld gig

Travis Scott was blamed for a crush starting at his AstroWorld festival appearance where 10 people died in his hometown of Texas in November 2021.

The dead ranged from 9 to 27 years old and hundreds more were injured.

Houston’s police chief blamed Scott for not pulling the plug on the deadly AstroWorld concert when people were getting crushed – as it emerged that the rapper kept singing.

Kylie posted a supportive message to Travis on her social media after the tragedy – adding that her thoughts and prayers were with the victims and their families.

Baby joy: Kylie Jenner confirmed she was expecting her second child with Travis in September 2021

8 September, 2021: Kylie Jenner confirms she is expecting second child with boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner confirmed she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in September 2021.

The makeup mogul made the big announcement by uploading an emotional one-and-a-half minute video to Instagram, after pregnancy speculation circulated.

Kylie documented her first trimester in the clip, telling Travis and her mom Kris she was expecting, while also sharing the first glimpse of her blossoming baby bump.

‘He really wanted her back’: Eight-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott and his babymama Kylie Jenner were reported to have reunited in June 2021

17 June, 2021: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘are back together’ but still living separately

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner got back together after ‘weeks’ of his attempts to rekindle their on/off romance.

‘He really wanted her back,’ a source told E! News at the time, adding that the couple ‘picked up right where they left off.’

‘Travis is enamored by Kylie and would do anything for her and Stormi,’ the went on about the couple, who split in 2019 but remained close friends and co-parents.

‘Kylie loves seeing Travis as a dad and is grateful they can make it work for Stormi. They have a great thing going right now and are really happy.’

They have support: ‘Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two,’ a source stated.

4 June, 2020: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘are close to getting back together’ after split eight months ago

After self-isolating together inside Kylie’s Los Angeles mansion for almost three months at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a reconciliation was reported between Kylie and Travis in June 2020.

‘Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two,’ a source stated. ‘They are co-parenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together.’

They had been spending time by the swimming pool of the $36.5M mansion in the Holmby Hills, California neighborhood close to the Playboy mansion.

Doing simple things together like cooking dinner and watching movies as well as playing with little Stormi has been a joy the insider has said.

On pause: Kylie Jenner split from Travis Scott in October 2019 after two years but said that they would co-parent their daughter Stormi (pictured in August 2019)

1 October, 2019: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘SPLIT’: Couple are ‘taking a break’ as they agree to 50/50 custody

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split after two years of dating in late 2019.

The couple decided to put their relationship on hold after a long period of rows, according to TMZ.

They were said to be ‘amicably co-parenting’ Stormi after the split.

The last time the couple were pictured together was at the August 27 premiere of the Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, which chronicles the rapper’s personal and professional life.

The romance has reportedly been cooling off ever since, yet the insider indicated the relationship wasn’t completely over either.

Bad times: It was reported that Kylie ‘had evidence’ that Travis Scott has been cheating on her back in March 2019

1 March, 2019: Kylie Jenner ‘accuses Travis Scott of cheating’ after finding evidence of infidelity and forcing him to cancel a gig and fly home

Kylie Jenner reportedly found evidence that Travis Scott has cheated on her after the rapper flew back to LA from the East Coast to spend time with her.

TMZ report that Travis has postponed his Astroworld concert in Buffalo, New York to ‘deal with it’, just days after Khloe Kardashian discovered Tristan Thompson had cheated on her again.

A spokesperson for Travis told ET: ‘Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.’

Plans: Travis Scott said ‘we’ll get married soon as he says he’s working on a ‘fire way’ to propose to Kylie Jenner in December 2018

20 December, 2018: Travis Scott said it was a matter of time before proposing to Kylie Jenner ‘in a fire way’

In a wide-ranging new interview with Rolling Stone, Travis, born Jacques Webster, said it was just a matter of time before he makes things official with his girlfriend of 20 months.

‘We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,’ he told reporters.

Furious: Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe branded pranksters who set up fake photos of Kylie Jenner’s beau Travis Scott cheating ‘absolutely disgusting’ in 2018

6 December, 2018: Kardashians rally behind Travis Scott after he is falsely accused of cheating on Kylie Jenner by pranksters

Rumours surfaced that the rapper had betrayed Kylie after after a blurry photograph emerged of a man who looked similar to him kissing another woman surfaced online.

Following the pranksters reveal, Kim, 38, furiously wrote in a scathing tweet: ‘I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!’

It came after Travis hit out at the pranksters for ‘trying to destroy true love’.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Astroworld hitmaker criticised the accusations, insisting they were trying to make something out of nothing.

He wrote: ‘Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.

‘I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil.’

4 February, 2018: Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl Stormi with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed the couple’s daughter Stormi in February 2018, shortly after Kylie confirmed that she was pregnant on her social media page.

In the social media statement the make-up mogul wrote: ‘My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing.’

Along with the post she also took to YouTube to share an 11-and-a-half minute video titled ‘to our daughter’ of her journey which was edited by Tyler Ross with music by Jacob Wilkinson-Smith.

At the very end of the clip Kylie gives the very first glimpse of the child as it shows an arm and a leg while the reality star cradles the bundle of joy.

Then words flash across the screen which read: ‘To our daughter. February 1, 2018. 8lbs, 9oz. 4:43pm.’

21 December, 2017: Fans call for Kylie Jenner to confirm ‘pregnancy’

Following her older sister Khloe Kardashian announcing that she was expecting her first child, fans called for Kylie to confirm whether she is pregnant or not in December 2021, after months of swirling speculation.

Her followers begged the mogul to put them out of their misery and reveal whether the rumours were true on social media.

Rumours of Kylie’s pregnancy first emerged in September, and the brunette had since been incredibly tight-lipped about the matter, and cut down her posts on social media.

Just a month before, People claimed the brunette is planning to take six months out of the spotlight, to focus on motherhood.

A source told the magazine: ‘Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness.

‘Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.’

The source also revealed that Kylie will not confirm that she is expecting until after her child is born, with her alleged due date sometime in February.

13 June, 2017: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get matching tattoos

After the appearance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appeared inked with matching tattoo two months later.

The reality TV star and rapper debuted tiny butterfly designs on their Snapchat accounts.

Kylie’s ink is above her ankle on the back of her right leg, while Travis got one on the same spot on his left leg.

Kylie and Travis’s addition to their tattoo collections certainly indicated things were going from strength to strength in their burgeoning relationship.

It seem the butterfly does hold importance for the couple.

Travis captioned a snap of his new girlfriend entering a private jet ‘BUTTERFLY EFFECT’, leading fans to believe his new single of the same name was about Kylie.

Cute: The reality star and rapper were pictured for the first time at an NBA game in Houston, Texas, where they looked rather cosy later that month (pictured in 2017)

26 April, 2017: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are pictured together for the first time at NBA game

The reality star and rapper were pictured for the first time at an NBA game in Houston, Texas, where they looked rather cosy later that month.

The appearance confirmed the rumours of the romance which had begun after Coachella.

Kylie supported Travis at the sporting event, where he performed before play-off.

A source told People, ‘During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets’ courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her.

‘Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends.

‘They were super hand-holdy and it seemed like she wanted people to see them together. They haven’t let go of each other since he got off the court.’

Love and music: The couple were first reported to be close after meeting at 2017 Coachella where Scott was performing (pictured)

16 April, 2017: Newly-single Kylie Jenner hangs out with Travis Scott at Coachella

Kylie first was linked to Travis in 2017 at Coachella – shortly after her acrimonious split from Tyga.

While spending the weekend partying and listening to music at Coachella, the social media starlet spent time with the rapper and looked not to be worried about her ex.

The duo were seen getting close at a designer Jeremy Scott’s Moschino X Candy Crush party.

‘Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the DJ,’ a source told People at the time.