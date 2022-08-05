WhatsNew2Day
Kylie Jenner and Stormi, four, arrive at London studio with the youngster clutching £2,600 Dior bag

Kylie Jenner and designer-clad daughter Stormi (4) arrive at a London studio with the youngster carrying a £2,600 Dior bag – after beauty mogul took 20 pieces of luggage on a trip

By Laura Parkin for Mailonline

She proved that no expense is spared when it comes to travel, as she had 20 suitcases sent to her hotel room in London.

And Kylie Jenner and Stormi had no shortage of expensive accessories when they arrived at a studio on Friday with the youngster of four, with a £2,600 ($3,137) Dior bag in hand.

The reality star, 24, who is in the British capital with her partner Travis Scott, 31, stepped hand in hand with their designer-clad daughter.

Stormi was the mini fashionista every inch, as she was dressed in a vibrant printed T-shirt and a beige cargo skirt.

She even wore a pair of her dad’s Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 sneakers along with her Dior perforated angled saddle bag.

Kylie opted for an oversized denim jacket in a light wash with matching baggy jeans with a pair of pointed black heels.

The makeup mogul threw her long dark brown hair over her shoulder and protected her eyes with visored sunglasses.

Elsewhere, Travis was met by crowds of adoring fans as he exited their hotel and jumped into a waiting car.

It comes when the businesswoman, who arrived in London on Thursday, had four luggage carts carrying Away suitcases transported to her hotel room in the city center.

Exciting: Kylie is in the capital to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods

Exciting: Kylie is in the capital to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods

When she arrived in the capital to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods, Kylie shared a photo of herself and Stormi posing next to the makeup display.

Alongside the photo she said: ‘stopped at @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin wow what a dream!!!!!!! thank you for letting us come by.”

The documented makeup mogul filmed herself in the car rocking a bright pink form-fitting top and black miniskirt.

After expressing her excitement about their plans, the reality star twirled her little girl around before stocking up on some of her products, including some lip kits.

Afterwards, the duo enjoyed afternoon tea, fancy finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones.

Next, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a room full of clothes, purses and shoes for her little girl to try on.

“Look what Harrods did to get Stormi to shop,” Kylie said. ‘Isn’t this the craziest thing? You’re a spoiled, spoiled girl.’

