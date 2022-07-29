Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner dance along to a song about the Kardashian/Jenner momager on TikTok

Kylie Jenner has been very active on social media platform TikTok.

And the mom of two has shared two more videos on her account — this time with mom Kris Jenner.

Kylie, 24, danced up a storm with Kris, 66, with a song about the Kardashian/Jenner momager.

Having fun: Kylie Jenner has been very active on social media platform Tik Tok. And the mom of two has shared two more videos on her account – this time with mom Kris Jenner

Kylie and Kris shook their hips and arms as they danced together in the hilarious clip; the duo walked away and also a screen.

Kylie wore a black romper with an oversized blazer and her hair half up, half down, and added large gold earrings.

Kris wore a bright pink blazer and matching pants, and opted for a nude shirt and large earrings.

The song they danced to was from Papa Razzie and the Photogs and was called “Kris Jenner, You Are A World Famous Wonderful Woman.”

Good times: Kylie, 24, danced up a storm with Kris, 66, with song about the Kardashian/Jenner momager

Dance Out: Kylie and Kris shook their hips and arms as they danced together in the hilarious clip; the duo walked away and also a screen

A stunner: Kylie donned a black romper with an oversized blazer and her hair half up, half down, adding large gold earrings

Here she is! Kris wore a bright pink blazer and matching pants, and opted for a nude shirt and large earrings

Looks good: Kylie smiled as she danced away in the clip

The lyrics described Kris as “world famous,” “a nice lady, “media savvy,” “on TV,” “got a great family,” and “so awesome.”

In a second TikTok video, Kylie and Kris were elated, lip-syncing with a funny noise about being a bad b****h.

Kylie shone in a colorful corset with colorful crystals, sheer black elbow-length gloves and small-framed sunglasses.

Striking: In a second TikTok video, Kylie and Kris were elated, lip-syncing with a funny sound about being a bad b****h

She rocked Old Hollywood waves and mauve lipstick on her full pout.

Kris meanwhile rocked a black jumpsuit, with matching sunglasses and statement earrings.

She had her hair smoothed and combed back for a glamorous touch.

Stunning: Kylie wowed in a colorful corset with colorful crystals, sheer black elbow-length gloves and small frame sunglasses