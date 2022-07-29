Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner dance along to a song about the Kardashian/Jenner momager on TikTok
Kylie Jenner has been very active on social media platform TikTok.
And the mom of two has shared two more videos on her account — this time with mom Kris Jenner.
Kylie, 24, danced up a storm with Kris, 66, with a song about the Kardashian/Jenner momager.
Kylie and Kris shook their hips and arms as they danced together in the hilarious clip; the duo walked away and also a screen.
Kylie wore a black romper with an oversized blazer and her hair half up, half down, and added large gold earrings.
Kris wore a bright pink blazer and matching pants, and opted for a nude shirt and large earrings.
The song they danced to was from Papa Razzie and the Photogs and was called “Kris Jenner, You Are A World Famous Wonderful Woman.”
The lyrics described Kris as “world famous,” “a nice lady, “media savvy,” “on TV,” “got a great family,” and “so awesome.”
In a second TikTok video, Kylie and Kris were elated, lip-syncing with a funny noise about being a bad b****h.
Kylie shone in a colorful corset with colorful crystals, sheer black elbow-length gloves and small-framed sunglasses.
She rocked Old Hollywood waves and mauve lipstick on her full pout.
Kris meanwhile rocked a black jumpsuit, with matching sunglasses and statement earrings.
She had her hair smoothed and combed back for a glamorous touch.
