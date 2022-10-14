Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid are copying ‘no eyebrows’ trend to look ‘futuristic’, expert says

<!–

In the 1990s, skinny eyebrows plucked in a barely visible line were all the rage. But that all changed in the last decade, when women started investing in expensive processes like microblading and laminating to increase the thickness of their eyebrows.

But it seems the goalposts have moved again as trendsetting celebrities have started a new craze — eyebrows you can’t see at all.

The “no eyebrows” trend has been showcased in recent months by A-listers from Nicola Peltz to Kylie Jenner, who posed with bleached or maybe even bleached eyebrows in photos.

According to beauty expert Lisa Little, the look of bleached eyebrows enhances the familiarity of other facial features, which can appear quite harsh. But it doesn’t seem to have stopped stars as big as Madonna from adopting the look.

Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, recently posed for a photo wearing a white ribbed tank top and minimal makeup, copying the bleached eyebrow trend

Supermodel Bella Hadid posed in a bright pink top from her loungewear collection with AboutYou.com, also copying the no-brows trend

Mum of two Kylie Jenner recently posed on a bed in a black bikini and knee-high black boots with bleached eyebrows

At the most recent Paris Fashion Week, the Givenchy show saw several big names arrive with bright brows as they paraded the red carpet, including Maisie Williams and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Likewise, actress Mia Goth arrived at the screening of a film at the Venice International Film Festival with eyebrows bleached as she posed in a gorgeous black dress with her hair tied up in a tight bun.

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner recently posed a sultry photo of herself on a bed in a black bikini and knee-length black leather boots eating a bunch of green grapes.

Taking a closer look at the photo, the mother of two appears to have bleached her eyebrows as she continues the trend.

Actress Mia Goth arrived on the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September with bleached eyebrows

Maisie Williams appeared at this year’s Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week and seemed to follow the trend too

Likewise, Amelia Gray Hamlin also attended the Givenchy show with bleached eyebrows – which she had pierced

While many may find it strange to give the illusion that there are no eyebrows at all, it’s hard to doubt when some of the most powerful trendsetting A-listers jump on board.

Bella Hadid was recently pictured on her Instagram account wearing a bright pink sweater from her loungewear collection on aboutyou.com.

And if an international supermodel copying the look isn’t enough to convince you, Madonna will surely twist your arm.

Queen of Pop Madonna appeared on Instagram with bleached eyebrows and pink hair, proving she’s also following the trend

Singer Doja Cat also recently posed with bleached eyebrows, in a selfie in which she wore a brown top and silver necklaces

The Queen of Pop recently posed for a selfie on Instagram with bleached eyebrows and pink hair.

Makeup and beauty expert Lisa Little told FEMAIL that the look seems to be everywhere right now, but added that it wasn’t for her.

She said: “The new eyebrow trend – or should I say ‘no eyebrow’ trend – is one that divides opinion. I feel like it’s a reference to the 90s forehead, but it goes one step further.

‘If we don’t have an eyebrow, some of our other facial features become more prominent and flattering with a touch of futuristic.

“However, I feel the eyebrow framing our face and without it we look too stern and unfinished.

‘But if you do want to give it a shot, maybe stick with the concealer and clear gel instead of using permanent bleach! It’s a drastic move and one that makes a big statement.

‘Brown or not eyebrows…that is the question!’