Kylie Jenner, 25, and her MOTHER Kris Jenner, 66, compare legs

Kylie Jenner is only 25 years old and her mother Kris Jenner is 66 years old.

But the two reality TV star divas still went toe-to-toe in another glamorous photo shoot to promote their cosmetic collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics, the star’s powerhouse company.

The residents of Hidden Hills, California were both seen in black sitting side by side for the slick shoot.

Compare and Contrast: Kylie Jenner is only 25 years old and her mother Kris Jenner is 66 years old. But the two reality TV star divas still went toe-to-toe in another glamorous photo shoot to promote their cosmetic collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics, the star’s powerhouse company.

Kylie wore a strapless top with a sweetheart neckline and strappy heels while sporting her raven black hair parted in the center and pulled back.

Kris wore a leopard turtleneck sweater and sunglasses with pumps while her black hair was round her face and shaggy.

Both women looked incredible for the shoot where they were pushing makeup.

Earlier this week, Kylie modeled a very deep black leather dress that made the most of her 5ft6in frame.

It’s only been seven months since she welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott.

Glamorous cocktails: Kylie’s firm made it clear that the ladies were drinking vodka

The businesswoman wore a corset top and a matching skirt as she plugged in the new makeup collection she built with her mother, Jenner.

THE KRIS COLLECTION ROUND 2 is coming September 14th!!! Love working with you mommy,” the mother of two wrote in her caption.

Kylie looked her best after she welcomed her second child in February – a son previously named Wolf. She already has a four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Her waist was narrow with sculpted arms and rounded hips. She wore her black hair partially up while going heavy on the glamorous makeup.

Thanks mama: The new collection is inspired by her mother Kris, seen on the left

Kylie posed with her mum Kris, who looked spectacular in an off-the-shoulder black satin and pleated dress.

The day before, they debuted their collection.

“Kris pick-up round two is coming September 14,” Kylie exclaimed on TikTok as her mom said, “We can’t wait, guys!”

Kylie kicked off the reveal with a look at the Kris collection’s PR box, which is often sent to beauty influencers and close Kardashian-Jenner friends.

Some of the Kylie Cosmetics PR boxes have gone up for sale over the years, the most recent being the Kendall x Kylie collection.

Kris’ box is decorated with roses along the edge and has the momager’s signature plastered in red on the front.

Kylie then lifted the lid to reveal what the collection consists of and how each item is packaged.

Back in Black: Kylie looked her best after she welcomed her second child in February – a son previously named Wolf. Her waist was narrow with sculpted arms and rounded hips. She wore her black hair partially up while going heavy on the glamorous makeup

She explained that the collection is themed after an “iconic” photo of her mother from 2017.

In the epic throwback, Kris posed with a martini in hand and her cropped hair had changed from brunette to pale blonde. She rocked a silky white and red patterned rose, which was styled with red booties, a red Birkin bag and a few designer shades.

“How beautiful…” Kylie said as she zoomed in and out on the range of products, including new “Curetini” under-eye patches, a set of lip crayons, a large eyeshadow palette, an anti-aging lip serum and a face palette.

The box: Kylie was previously seen in this black leather dress with a sweetheart neckline

The ‘Curetini’ eye patches come in a light pink box with a cartoon version of Kris’ head on the front. The patches are stuck in an envelope, covered with green olives, in the box.

Kylie carefully tore open the package and showed the patches, which also have a green olive pattern.

“This is such a good formula. So moisturizing. I’m obsessed,” Kylie gushed, before going for the lip crayon set that comes with three “really beautiful Kris Jenner shades.

There’s “Classic Kris,” a deep nude, “But As Your Manager,” a bright orange-red, and “Don’t F*** With Me,” which Kylie described as a “coral pink shade.” ‘

The makeup mogul noted that Kris was the ghost behind all the colors, as she complimented her mom for “did a great job putting the trio together.”

Glam: For the reveal video, Kylie slipped into a strapless black leather dress styled with a dazzling emerald green necklace and matching earrings

“Kris roundup is coming September 14,” the 24-year-old makeup mogul exclaimed, while Kris, 65, excitedly added, “We can’t wait, guys!”

“Love the way it goes on the skin,” Kris noted, adding that the blush and highlighter “can be used together or separately.”

They then introduced the ‘Martini’ eyeshadow palette, which comes with a whole range of nude and deep green shades in shimmery and matte formulas.

The duo captured themselves applying various products to their already made-up faces, as well as Kris whipping up and sipping a martini.

Kylie first teased the Kris collection in a September 4 Instagram post, but didn’t reveal what makeup products would be included or what the packaging would look like.

Since then, the star has been using social media to get fans excited for the September 14 release.

On Sunday night, Kylie and her mom teamed up to show her 46.9 million TikTok followers how to make the perfect martini in a new Sunday night video.

“The Kris collection, round two, is coming out really soon, so in honor of that, me and Kris Jenner are making martinis tonight,” the reality star teased in the video.

Cheers! “The Kris collection round two is coming out really soon so in honor of that me and Kris Jenner are making martinis tonight,” the reality star teased in the video.

On Sunday, Jenner first teased the makeup collaboration by posting a glamorous photo that focused on her full lips while holding her mom’s signature cocktail.

“Kris Collection round 2 (martini emoji) 9.14,” she captioned the image, showing a black halter dress and black hat rocking.

In 2018, the duo teamed up to tease the ‘Momager’ lip collection, which includes a pressed powder palette for the face, a pressed powder palette for eyeshadows, 12 neutral to cool shades, and the Give Me A Kiss Bullet lipstick with a matching lip liner.