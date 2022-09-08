Kylie Gillies shares a touching family video that all working mothers can relate to

<!–

Kylie Gillies shared a touching family video that many working moms will no doubt relate to.

The 54-year-old Channel Seven star missed being with her son Archie as he was given a major honor at his school on Wednesday for co-hosting The Morning Show.

The resourceful TV host streamed the event live on her phone and watched it during commercial breaks.

“Today Archie got ‘Colours’ from school for his AFL,” she shared in her stories.

“His school streamed the meeting live, the first winter sports meeting since 2019 due to the pandemic…how good is technology!”

Shot in Channel Seven’s studios, the video shows Kylie taking a moment to watch the event as The Morning Show crew prepare the next segment.

Kylie captioned the video, ‘Working Mums. If you livestream the Winter Sports Meeting in commercial breaks.’

The Dancing with the Stars finalist explained that her husband Tony Gillies was able to make the big event and Archie’s grandmother was watching from her home in Queensland.

She went on to reveal that she would be taking a few days off in a few weeks to be with Archie for the school’s farewell event.

Friends and followers praised Kylie for recognizing the challenges of a working mom.

Kylie (right) pictured with her husband Tony Gillies and their sons Gus (left) and Archie (right)

“Completely recognizable,” one fan shared on Kylie’s post.

“It was fantastic that you could watch it and stream it live. Takes away maternal debt.’

Another added: ‘We need to support other mothers like us, really all mothers who are their best every day.’