Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker: The key battle that could decide England v France

Kyle Walker’s fight with Kylian Mbappé will be crucial as England look to beat coveted France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday.

Matty Cash, Mbappe’s last 16 opponent with Poland, and former England full-back Gary Neville are among those tipping Manchester City’s speedy full-back as the ideal man to captivate Mbappe.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the tournament statistics to judge the match-up.

Everything runs through Mbappé

That France will try to work Mbappé into space in dangerous positions is not exactly news, but his 28.7 times in 90 minutes receiving the ball between midfield and the defense lines is by far the highest of any player of any of these teams.

Kingsley Coman, who was France’s go-to wing forward in their dead rubber against Tunisia, is next at 21.7 with England’s Phil Foden at 21.2.

Mbappé has a further 20.3 offers to get the ball behind the defense every 90 minutes, so Walker will have to be on his guard at all times.

France also averages six last-thirds entries per 90 through the inner left channel, where Mbappé tends to be active – that’s the third highest figure in the tournament after Brazil and Portugal.

However, England have only allowed two entries on this channel in their four matches – two each started by Walker and Kieran Trippier, with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for a short time.

It’s not just about denying Mbappé a direct path to the goal. France leads all quarter-finalists with 24 assists per 90 minutes. Of their 104 total, Mbappé has delivered 29 himself, nine of which have found their target, including an assist for Olivier Giroud against Australia.

Fast and furious

Aside from the tactical match-up and his technical ability, Mbappé brings a terrifying physical threat through his pace.

He reached a top speed of 35.3km/h in his last 16 wins over Poland, with only seven players in the tournament bettering that mark – Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana leads all players at 35.66km/h.

Ismaila Sarr, Antonee Robinson, Achraf Hakimi, David Raum, Dan James and Spain’s Nico Williams are the only other players to surpass Mbappé’s top speed and while Walker is not far behind at 34.38km/h, he will be pushed to the limit driven.

FIFA splits the distance traveled by players into walking, jogging, high speed running, and low and high speed sprinting.

Mbappe covered just over 20 per cent of his distance in a high speed sprint or run, with Walker just behind at 18 per cent – the difference being that Mbappé sprinted 4.36 per cent at high speed compared to 2.26 per cent for Walker.

Walker excelled, along with fellow Englishman John Stones, as City won their 2021 Champions League semi-final first leg against Mbappe’s Paris St Germain side and a Saturday replay is required.