Kylian Mbappe REFUSES to take part in upcoming France national team photoshoot

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly refused to take part in the France national team photo shoot on Tuesday as his long-running dispute with the French Football Federation (FFF) over image rights continues.

Mbappe led a boycott among the French team of certain sponsors back in March as he did not want to be associated with certain brands.

He has now opted out of a planned photo shoot with the team as he remains uncomfortable promoting certain sponsors, including betting firms and fast food brands, as reported by Get French Football News.

Kylian Mbappe has refused to take part in a photo shoot with the French national team

Mbappe has made this decision as he is concerned about representing certain brands

The FFF struck an €8m (£7m) deal with online sports betting company Betclic last year, with the contract running until the 2026 World Cup.

The federation also has ties to KFC, Uber Eats and Coca-Cola, which could be a concern for Mbappe.

All of the money Mbappe earns from France’s sponsorships goes to charity, but the striker is believed to have walked away from the photo shoot due to the moral and ethical issues that arise from representing certain sponsors.

Mbappe’s complaints are understandable given his previous problems with bookmakers in the past.

French betting company Winamax was widely condemned for a tweet it sent out earlier this year in which a soccer fan celebrated a goal by showing his bum to the crowd. Next to the photo, their caption read: ‘Kylian Mbappe’s father celebrates his son’s goal against South Africa.’

Mbappe was far from impressed by their ill-judged tweet and responded by writing: ‘The danger of online betting… no longer has a limit. A little respect please.’

It is understood that Mbappe still wants to renegotiate the image rights deal with the FFF for national team players.

It was agreed back in 2010 after the national team’s disastrous World Cup that the image rights should be divided equally between the 23 members of each French squad.

However, Mbappe wants to see more of the team’s revenue go to grassroots football.

The FFF have refused to budge for now, but Mbappe’s refusal to take part in their latest photoshoot could force them to reconsider.