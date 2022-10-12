Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Liverpool and Real Madrid to seal deal in January

It has emerged that Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain, and the likely destinations are between Real Madrid or Liverpool, depending on the odds.

Betfair have Madrid as 2/1 favourites, but only marginally priced at 5/2 for Liverpool.

This is where we got to see Kylian Mbappe play after the January transfer window

According to Spanish newspaper MarcaMbappe is set to leave the Ligue 1 side with the player’s relationship with his club ‘completely broken’.

The 23-year-old reportedly feels ‘betrayed’ by Paris Saint-Germain and a shocking transfer from Liverpool has been described as the ‘only viable option’ instead of Real Madrid.

Many thought this transfer saga was over after a summer of a seemingly imminent move to Real Madrid, but he ended up signing an extension with PSG until 2025.

He said when signing the extension in May 2022: “I am confident that I can continue to grow here at a club that offers everything it takes to perform at the highest level. I am also delighted to continue playing in France , the country where I was born, where I grew up and where I made my name.”

Just five months after signing a new deal, there seems to be more to come from Mbappe and his future on the French side and moving to La Liga or even the Premier League.

However, now PSG has responded to the claim – saying they knew nothing of Mbappe’s reported intentions.

Speaking to RMC Sport, PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos said: “It’s a categorical denial on our part. Whether he’s happy or not, that’s a question you have to ask him. It’s a very personal question.”

Kylian Mbappe next club opportunities Betfair odds – sign before February 3, 2023 Real Madrid: 2/1

Liverpool: 5/2

Chelsea: 11/1

City: 20/1

Man Utd, Bayern Munich: 25/1

Arsenal: 33/1

Tottenham: 50/1

Only a few clubs will be able to afford Mbappe’s transfer fee and wages, leaving only the top clubs in Europe where a massive deal could be struck.

This, of course, excludes players like Barcelona and possibly Manchester United, or other parties who are having financial difficulties.

Man City and Chelsea, who have the potential for a nine-figure transfer fee, are also not excluded from a surprise blow at 20/1 and 11/1 respectively.

BATTLE OF GREAT BRITAIN Rangers v Liverpool: Colak and Nunez score, Lundstram card at 20/1!

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title

ACCA BACK Win £108 or get £30 FREE BET if the first Champions League acca loses with Betway

must win Barcelona v Inter Milan UCL offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets at Betfair

best bets talkSPORT Wednesday horse racing tips: daily choices from Wetherby and Nottingham

GWOAT Shields v Marshall: odds and offers ahead of London’s historic women’s boxing fight







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

GamCare- www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*New Customer Offer. Place a bet of at least £10 on the Sportsbook at odds of at least 1/2 (1.5), and receive £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only card deposits are eligible. General terms and conditions apply. Please gamble responsibly