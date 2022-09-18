WhatsNew2Day
Kylian Mbappe has been named as the FASTEST player on FIFA 23

BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe has been named the HAPPIEST player on FIFA 23… with Wolves forward Adama Traore in second and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in third

  • PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has been named the fastest player on FIFA 23
  • The French star, who plays for Ligue 1 side PSG, has been awarded a score of 97
  • That puts him at the top of the potential list, ahead of Wolves striker Adama Traore
  • The 23-year-old has also ranked above Real Madrid’s star striker Vinicius Jr

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline

Published: 18.49, 18 September 2022 | Up to date: 19.03, 18 September 2022

Kylian Mbappe has been named the fastest player on FIFA 23, which is set to be released at the end of this month.

The French superstar, who plays for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, has been awarded a PAC score of 97.

That puts him at the top of the potential list, ahead of Wolves striker Adama Traore and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Kylian Mbappe has been named the fastest player in career mode on FIFA 23

FIFA have released their individual player stats for the new version of the game – which will be available at the end of the month.

Mbappe has been assigned a PAC score of 97. The PAC score takes players’ sprinting speed and acceleration into account.

Therefore, the value associated with the player reflects how fast they are when they are out on the pitch.

FIFA has named Mbappe as the fastest player. Wolves forward Traore comes in second with a PAC score of 96, while Vinicius Jr has been awarded a score of 95.

Daniel James of Leeds United and Sheraldo Becker of Union Berlin have also been credited with a score of 95.

While the likes of Watford star Ismaila Sarr and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies have become 94.

Mbappe – who features on the cover of the game alongside Chelsea forward Sam Kerr – is also among the players with the highest initial rating.

The French superstar is already rated a 91 in the EA Sports game, but with the right progress over the seasons, could grow to become a 95-rated player.

That puts him at the top of the potential list ahead of City striker Erling Haaland, who could be a 94, and Barcelona star Pedri, who could be a 93.

There is a three-way tie for fourth, with Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma all possible 92s with the right gameplay.

The rest of the top ten future stars include Kai Havertz, Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz and Dusan Vlahovic.

