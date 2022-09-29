Kylian Mbappe ‘doesn’t want Neymar in the PSG team AT ALL’

The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain “has gone from cool to polar this season” and poses a serious threat to the harmony of the team.

Mbappe reportedly does not want the Brazilian by his side at all, while 30-year-old Neymar is “astonished at the influence the 23-year-old French striker has acquired”.

That has been especially true since PSG broke the bank to persuade Mbappe to turn down Real Madrid and sign a contract extension in the summer.

The relationship between PSG stars Neymar (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right) has reportedly deteriorated during the early weeks of the season

Reports in France suggest Mbappe doesn’t understand why Neymar is on the PSG side, while the Brazilian is amazed at the influence his younger team-mate is exerting

Report L’Equipe that the relationship between the two has deteriorated rapidly since the start of the season.

They say Mbappe would not have opposed the sale of Neymar, who has played with the French champions since 2017, over the summer when new football adviser Luis Campos reformed the roster.

However, that departure did not materialize and Neymar has become convinced that Mbappe was a driving force in persuading management to sell him.

While the two players can smile in public to pretend everything is okay – and celebrate goals together – things have reportedly gotten very frosty behind the scenes.

Lionel Messi acted as a sort of mediator to keep PSG’s season on track, L’Equipe reports.

While neither player directly addressed the situation during the recent internationals, there is plenty to read between the lines.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi broke the bank to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract

There was an argument between the pair over a penalty during PSG’s win over Montpellier

Mbappe said after France’s victory over Austria: ‘I have much more freedom here’ [with France]. It’s different in Paris, there isn’t. I’m asked to do the pivot, that’s different.’

Neymar, after Brazil defeated Ghana at Le Havre, was questioned about Mbappe’s relationship. He replied ‘with Kylian?’ and then left the interview room.

During PSG’s 5-2 win over Montpellier in August, there was a fight on the pitch between the two over penalties.

Mbappe had missed a penalty earlier in the game and thought he would get a second chance if PSG got another.

The couple still celebrate goals together and maintain a cordial relationship in public

However, Neymar took over and converted from 12 yards. Mbappe would later score a goal but refused to celebrate, frustrating his teammates.

Both players are in excellent form with Neymar scoring 10 goals in all competitions in the early weeks of the season and Mbappe nine.

Their goals were important in an unbeaten start to Ligue 1 with PSG enjoying a two-point lead at the top ahead of this weekend’s home game with Nice.

They also opened their Champions League campaign with victories over Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.