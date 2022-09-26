Kylian Mbappe: Didier Deschamps begs PSG manager to rest star forward ahead of World Cup

Didier Deschamps has pleaded with Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier to give Kylian Mbappé a rest ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

With the tournament kicking off on November 20, clubs across Europe are preparing for a slew of matches, with PSG kicking off a punishing schedule in which they will play 11 games in just six weeks.

While trying to fulfill their domestic commitments, the Parisians will also play four Champions League matches for the World Cup, including two tough away games against Juventus and Benfica.

French boss Didier Deschamps called on PSG to let Kylian Mbappé rest before the World Cup

Mbappé played a full 90 minutes in France’s 2-0 defeat against Denmark on Sunday evening

The Ligue 1 squad will also face fellow title contenders Marseille later in October in a match that could have major implications for the title race, which Mbappe is very likely to play a part in if he is available for selection.

But the French boss is concerned about how much playing time the 23-year-old could get in the next two months, with Deschamps hoping Mbappe will be fresh and ready to defend their World Cup title later this year.

“I know he (Galtier) still wants to play against Kylian,” Deschamps said Sunday night after the French Nations League defeat to Denmark.

“But every now and then, to be able to breathe a little, to have a few good minutes less, it won’t let him down, quite the contrary.”

Mbappe has played in all but two of PSG’s games this season, scoring ten times in nine starts for the Parisians, while racking up more than 750 minutes on the pitch.

Christophe Galtier’s squad will play 11 games in just six weeks as PSG prepare for match day

Deschamps’ squad is third in their Nations League group, having won just one game this year

But pressure on Deschamps is mounting in the run-up to the World Cup, as the French national team’s disappointing form in the Nations League sees them third in their group, having won just one of their six games during the tournament.

Mbappe has appeared in all but one of his games and has scored twice in the competition this year, but failed to help the World Cup champions win a win against Denmark last night, with Les Bleus succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

After the match, the 23-year-old was heavily criticized by L’Equipe for his performance, with the French news outlet giving him a 4/10 rating saying he missed ‘too many opportunities’.

While it’s unclear whether Galtier will heed his compatriot’s pleas and cut Mbappe’s playing time, Deschamps is still blessed with a terrifying level of plowing depth, with the French manager able to call on Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman and Christopher Nkuku to make an impact for his side.

But if his talisman Mbappe doesn’t fire all cylinders, France could struggle in Qatar after the winger had a huge impact on the squad’s success at the 2018 World Cup.

Mbappe made himself known to the world that year, scoring four times in the tournament and also becoming the youngest player to score in the World Cup final since Pele.