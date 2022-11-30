Kylian Mbappe benched for France vs Tunisia as team news is confirmed

Didier Deschamps has placed Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann on the bench for France’s final Group-D clash against Tunisia today.

Les Bleus made a great start to their new venture. World Cup defense, beating Australia and Denmark in order to advance to the final 16.

France only needs one point to ensure top-spot in Group D. That gives them a potential easier fixture in the knockouts. But, Argentina could be their opponent.

France boss Didier Deschamps has opted to bench Kylian Mbappe for their final Group D game

Antoine Griezmann (centre), has been also named as a substitute for today’s clash

Deschamps is the top scorer in their previous two outings. He has the luxury of rotating his team for their final group match. This will be a big boost, given the lengthy injury list that the 54-yearold must manage.

Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku, N’Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez are all unavailable for the reigning champions.

Deschamps was battling a growing injury list and tried to play Eduardo Camavinga at right back in a training match to see if he could be a cover for Hernandez. The 20-year old starts today in defence.

Monaco’s Axel Disasi is also a central back.

There had been talk of Steve Mandanda starting, with Hugo Lloris, captain, resting before the knockout stages. It’s actually the veteran 37-year-old who is now in the starting line-up.

Matteo Guandouzi is a former Arsenal midfielder who now plays for Marseille in France. He has been given a starting position in midfield.

Confirmed France XI: Mandanda; Disasi, Varane, Konate, Camavinga; Coman, Tchouameni, Veretout, Guendouzi; Kolo Muani.

Didier deschamps managed to rotate his France squad through all 16 matches.

France’s World Before the Cup, Cup squad suffered injuries. World Cup – including Karim Benzema

France hopes to become the third team in the 16-team group of winners. England, Holland and Spain were first to do it on Tuesday.

The outcome this afternoon’s match will have significant implications for the evening fixtures. Argentina and Poland face off. Most likely, the winner of the group will clash with France in the next round.

France, in topping the group, would play against the Group C runners-up on Sunday, December 4 at the Al Thumama Stadium, with kick-off at 3pm.

France could be runners-up if it happens. They will play at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Saturday, December 3, at 7pm.

More to follow…