Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud guide Didier Deschamps’ side to victory in the Nations League

Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud inspired France to a 2-0 win over Austria to end their winless run in the Nations League.

PSG forward Mbappe opened the scoring in the 55th minute of the match with a stunning solo right-footed effort from inside the box in Paris.

AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud then doubled the score just nine minutes later with a header into the top left corner.

Les Bleus went into the game without a win in this season’s Nations League campaign and in serious danger of relegation from League 1 Group A.

