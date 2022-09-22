WhatsNew2Day
Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud guide Didier Deschamps' side to victory in the Nations League

France 2-0 Austria: Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud guide Didier Deschamps’ side to victory in the Nations League

  • France sealed a 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League on Thursday night
  • Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud both scored in the second half of the match
  • Les Bleus went into the game without a win in this season’s Nations League campaign

By Jacob Ranson for Mailonline

Published: 21:39, 22 September 2022 | Up to date: 21:46, 22 September 2022

Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud inspired France to a 2-0 win over Austria to end their winless run in the Nations League.

PSG forward Mbappe opened the scoring in the 55th minute of the match with a stunning solo right-footed effort from inside the box in Paris.

AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud then doubled the score just nine minutes later with a header into the top left corner.

Les Bleus went into the game without a win in this season’s Nations League campaign and in serious danger of relegation from League 1 Group A.

More to follow….

France sealed a 2-0 victory over Austria in the Nations League in Paris on Thursday evening
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for France in the 55th minute with a right-footed effort
Olivier Giroud doubled Les Blues’ lead with a header into the top left corner against Austria

