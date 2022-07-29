Kyler Murray hits back at criticism over the ‘homework’ clause in his $230m Arizona Cardinals deal

Kyler Murray has broken his silence and is targeting his critics after details about the ‘homework’ clause in his new $230 million Arizona Cardinals contract were leaked.

It was revealed Monday that the former Heisman winner’s new five-year deal includes an “independent study addendum,” requiring him to watch four hours of game film per week throughout the season.

The clause is especially interesting given Murray’s 2021 comments that he’s “not one of those guys who sits there and kills himself while watching a movie.”

Kyler Murray was pictured Wednesday during the Arizona Cardinals training camp

The quarterback (right) has broken his silence after details of his new contract were leaked

But Murray has now defended himself in a surprise media appearance at the Cardinals training camp, insisting it’s “disrespectful…almost a joke” that people might think he’s made it to the top of the NFL without opponents. to study.

He went on to say that “this game is too hard” to do anything else, as reported by Cardinals writer Darren Urbanbefore then refusing to answer a question about whether he was angry with the team for having included the rare clause in his contract.

It remains unclear why the Cardinals felt the clause was necessary, and team spokesmen did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment when asked earlier in the week.

Murray was never publicly accused of failing to prepare for opponents – a process that typically involves a significant amount of film study. Some quarterbacks not only watch the game movie, but also help produce individual versions designed for specific teammates, reflecting their individual assignments.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Monday, the former Heisman winner’s new five-year deal of $230 million includes an “independent study addendum” that requires him to review four hours of game film per week during the season. Non-compliance would result in Murray being deemed ‘in default’ according to contract language

Murray (left) is one of the best prospects in the NFL, already a two-time Pro Bowler at age 24

Murray says it’s ‘disrespectful…almost a joke’ when people think he’s not watching a movie

The 24-year-old, who won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first year in 2019, is also a two-time Pro Bowler and widely regarded as one of the greatest talents in the NFL.

Not only was Murray selected as the first pick in the NFL Draft, but he was also picked by the A’s as the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB Draft ahead of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher and All-Star starter, Shane McClanahan.

As an Oklahoma outfielder, Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI’s and 10 stolen bases in 2018.

With the Cardinals last season, Murray helped them go 11-6 in the regular season before falling to the Wild Card playoffs in the postseason ahead of eventual Super Bowl winners – the LA Rams.