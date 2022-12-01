‘You got a weird s***, you should be calling me, not dragging so your podcast can grow’: Enraged Kyler Murray fires back at former teammate Patrick Peterson after saying Arizona Cardinals QB only cares about himself

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray calls out Minnesota Vikings all-pro cornerback and former teammate Patrick Peterson for saying he only cares about himself.

Murray has been under a more intense microscope this week after saying Arizona was “schematically F***ED” in a loss to Chargers, drawing more attention to the rift between him and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kyler Murray doesn’t care about anyone but Kyler Murray. That’s just a fact,” Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast.

2019: 5-10-1 3722 yards, 20 TD, 12 intern 2020: 8-8 3971 yards, 26 TD, 12 intern 2021: 9-5 3787 yards, 24 TD, 10 int 2022: 3-7 2359 yards, 14 TD, 7 int

“This is the same guy you all put into his contract: you have to study four hours a week… But the system is messed up?”

“They require you to study for 24 hours, but the system is messed up? And on top of that, if you look at it since Kyler’s been around, all the stats are all the same, records are all the same, it’s consistent’

The ‘study clause’, which Peterson referred to, was eventually removed from Murray’s contract after the team suffered several days of backlash. The team subsequently released a statement saying, in part, “it was clearly perceived in a way it was never intended to be.”

Murray himself had called the clause “disrespectful” and “almost a joke.”

He said, “I’m not one of those guys who sit there and commit suicide while watching a movie. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and tear down this team and that team and watch every game because I see so much in my head.”

Peterson played his entire career with the Cardinals until his move before the 2021 season

Murray responded to Peterson’s comment on Twitter by quoting a post that included his comments.

“This isn’t true… you on some weird s*** @p2 you got my number, if you really felt that way like a “big bro” or “mentor” you should call me and tell me tell, not drag me so your podcast can grow.”

Murray and the Cardinals have struggled this season, performing well below expectations en route to a 3-7 record to this point in the season, raising questions about the status of Kingsbury’s job security.

The ever-clear rift between Murray and Kingsbury won’t do anything to stop those rumours, as it’s not the first time the two have shown they’re not on the same page.

The duo got into a tense exchange in an October win over the New Orleans Saints in which the quarterback yelled at his coach to “calm down the motherfucker.”