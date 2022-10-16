Kyle Sinckler is set to be recalled to England’s squad by Eddie Jones as Will Stuart could miss out

<!–

Kyle Sinckler is being recalled by Eddie Jones today as England face further disruption to their front row squad – with Bath prop Will Stuart at risk of missing out on the autumn campaign.

During the summer tour of Australia, when Sinckler had to stay home to recover from a back injury, Stuart started all three Tests as a tighthead and contributed tremendously to a 2-1 win in the series. But he was helped in his club’s defeat to Saracens early on Saturday and it is clear that he suffered a serious knee injury that could rule him out for an extended period.

The good news for Jones is that Sinckler returned to Bristol in time against Gloucester on Saturday. At his best, the 29-year-old is the country’s number three and a world-class asset.

When the England head coach names his team this morning for November’s meetings with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham, he is also destined to remember Henry Slade who, like Sinckler, left the summer tour earlier this month. missed a training camp. Sale scrum half Raffi Quirke is up for grabs after an impressive return from a long-term injury, but Ollie Lawrence is unlikely to be chosen despite the centre-back’s exploits since joining Bath from Worcester.

Tour captain Courtney Lawes has resumed contact training after a knock to the head, but others on duty Down Under are unavailable. Jamie George has already been banned from the fall series, as has Sam Underhill, while Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, Ollie Chessum and Nick Isiekwe have all been absent in recent weeks.

Argentina is expected to remember Newcastle’s try-scoring sensation, Mateo Carreras, after footage of his stunning, long-range attack on Northampton on Saturday – posted to social media by the Falcons – garnered more than half a million views yesterday afternoon. .

