Kyle Sandilands welcomes first child, son Otto with fiancé Tegan Kynaston

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kyle Sandilands is officially a father.

The radio host and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston welcomed their son Otto on Thursday morning.

Kyle’s manager Bruno Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and bub are both doing well. Kyle is beyond excited. Kyle will be back on the radio show tomorrow to talk about all things Otto.”

Kyle Sandilands abruptly left his radio show on Thursday morning when his fiancée Tegan Kynaston gave birth

Just an hour earlier, Kyle abruptly stopped his radio show when his Tegan went into contractions.

Just seconds into the show, dad-to-be Kyle, 50, told his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson to leave and rush Tegan, 36, to the hospital.

“Guys, I’m not broadcasting from home for nothing, and that reason seems to be emerging now,” he said, before turning to his pregnant partner and asking her, “Is it all happening?”

Just seconds after the show, dad-to-be Kyle told his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson to leave and hurry to the hospital

Kyle turned back to the mic and continued, “Guys, I think maybe he should leave the show and go to the hospital.”

‘It’s time? Oh, it’s time!’ exclaimed an excited Jackie, leading to thunderous applause from across the radio studio.

Kyle lost his usual calm demeanor and seemed quite nervous as he said to his colleagues, “Guys, I’m so sorry. I feel very unprepared, I don’t know…’

“Guys, I’m not broadcasting from home for nothing, and that reason seems to be emerging now,” he said, before turning to his pregnant partner and asking her, “Is it all happening?”

‘It’s time? Oh, it’s time!’ Jackie exclaimed, leading to thunderous applause from the entire radio studio

Jackie assured him that everything was fine before inviting producer Pedro Vitola to host the show in Kyle’s absence.

Then you heard Kyle take off his headphones and run out the door.

The high-profile couple announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Their son will be called Otto.

The high-profile couple announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Their son will be Otto . to be named

KIIS FM shared this post on social media, documenting the exact moment Kyle realized his baby was on the way

‘We are having a child! We’re having a friggin’ baby. I couldn’t be happier,” Kyle said on his KIIS FM breakfast show at the time

‘We’re having a baby! We’re having a friggin’ baby. I couldn’t be happier,” Kyle said on his KIIS FM breakfast show at the time.

Tegan said on the broadcast that Kyle has been “very emotional” since he found out he was going to be a father for the first time.

Tegan and Kyle found out the gender of their baby at a lavish gender reveal party held in Sydney Harbor later in February.

Tegan and Kyle found out their baby’s gender at a lavish gender reveal party in Sydney Harbor later in February

They rented a superyacht for the occasion and arranged planes to fly over to blow off blue smoke, which revealed they are having a baby boy.

Kyle and Tegan also got engaged in Port Douglas, Queensland over the Christmas break.

Before dating Tegan, Kyle was with ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony for eight years until they broke up in 2019.