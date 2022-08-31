Kyle Sandilands tenderly cradles newborn son Otto in adorable footage

<!–

She welcomed son Otto with fiancé Kyle Sandilands earlier this month.

And now Tegan Kynaston has shared an adorable video of the radio host hugging his newborn son.

The proud dad, 51, watches as he cradles the little one to sleep in the heartwarming clip posted to Instagram.

It comes after the proud mom shared a sweet photo of her sleeping son on Instagram.

In the cute image, Otto was wearing a blue onesie and wrapped in a blanket as he slept in his crib.

“Our little Bebe,” Tegan captioned the sweet photo.

Tegan gave birth to Otto on August 11.

Kyle’s co-host Jackie O announced the good news on-air and Kyle’s manager Bruno Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia: “Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and Bub are both doing well.’

“Kyle is beyond excited. Kyle will be back on the radio show tomorrow to talk about all things Otto,” he added.

Jackie, Otto’s godmother, shed tears of joy as she declared, “Otto is born!”

Kyle later gave a rather graphic update on the birth, telling ‘trainee’ Peter Deppeler live in the hospital parking lot: ‘Otto’s born, Otto’s fabulous. I cut the umbilical cord, didn’t realize it was a tough calamari and the blood spurted out.’

After the birth, Kyle went on to say: The Kyle and Jackie O show he can’t stop ‘staring and smiling’ at his newborn son.

Are you in that love bubble?’ co-host Jackie O Henderson asked.

‘100 percent. We just keep looking at him and then we look at each other and smile and one of us has a tear rolling down,” Kyle admitted.