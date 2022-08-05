Kyle Sandilands slams MKR’s Manu Feildel after they have a VERY heated interview on his radio show

Kyle Sandilands slammed My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel on his radio show on Friday after the pair had a tense chat live on the air.

French chef Manu, 48, awkwardly said goodbye to Kyle, 51, after being grilled about his new co-host Nigella Lawson and why she didn’t want to do the interview with him.

After Kyle’s co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson mentioned how awkward the interview was, Kyle the culinary star came to mind by saying, “Who cares what he’s tired of talking about!”

Kyle then raved about Manu, saying that “no subject was off limits” on their KIIS FM show.

“I’m not here to facilitate other people’s shit. I love Manu, he can come and I love the show [MKR]but I am very shocked by the Nigella [Lawson] thing.’

“The ending was really awkward, I didn’t know what was going on, guys? But whatever,” said Jackie O.

‘What do you mean? I think he was ashamed that his co-host (Nigella) let him down,” Kyle retorted.

“Or he’s had enough of talking about it,” Jackie said.

During the conversation, Kyle Manu kept asking why British TV chef Nigella didn’t show up.

“What’s her problem, I hear apparently, correct me if I’m wrong producers, the network is upset because Nigella’s team said, ‘No, you’re not going to that filthy show.” Our show, how come?’ asked Kyle.

‘I have no idea, that’s news to my friend! I’ll make sure she talks to you next time,” Manu said with a laugh.

“How am I supposed to support you when the woman next to you hates the thought of me… you just wriggled out and made a false promise. I love her, she’s the queen, but when you find out someone doesn’t like you, you can’t help but like someone else,” Kyle added.

“I think you’re just upset for no reason, Kyle,” Manu said, eager to get off the subject.

Kyle said he thought Nigella was a “sweetheart” but is not a fan of her management team.

“Can you arrange her team…” Kyle asked Manu towards the end of the call, who was greeted with an awkward silence.

Nigella joins Manu on the reboot of My Kitchen Rules this year, replacing disgraced chef Pete Evans.

According to The Australian, she will only appear in half of the show’s episodes.

The publication reported that Nigella “will only appear for the first round of the show with Manu Feildel.”

Chef Matt Preston will then replace her for the second round, before Colin Fassnidge and Curtis Stone man the show’s finale.

Nigella’s skinny appearance comes despite her “reportedly huge compensation,” the publication reports.

Global home-cooking sensation Nigella replaces disgraced Pete Evans, who was fired from the Seven network in 2020 amid declining ratings for the show in its then-eleventh year of production.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Nigella’s management team for comment regarding this story.

My Kitchen Rules returns to Seven on Sundays at 7pm.