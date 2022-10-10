Kyle Sandilands shares his biggest sex secret leaving Jackie 'O' Henderson lost for words

<!–

Kyle Sandilands has spoken for the first time about his secret sexual experience with a male friend almost four decades ago.

The radio shock jock, 51, left his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson at a loss for words on Monday’s show when he exclaimed: ‘I let my best mate [perform oral sex] on me when I was 15’.

Sandilands explained that the meeting was his friend’s idea, before noting that while his mate was probably gay, he is completely straight.

‘One day, behind an Anglican church in Brisbane, in the middle of the day, he said, “Oh, can I…”. He asked if he could do it. And I just thought “Hmm”. I do not know why. I didn’t feel gay tendencies,’ the father-of-one recalled.

And as he was doing it, I thought, “I don’t know if I’m cut out for this.” But of course I let him finish. And I never cycled over to his place again.

‘I just never went back there,’ he concluded.

Sandilands immediately regretted sharing the story, stating: ‘What the hell have I done?’

“That’s a big secret you’ve been sitting on, Kyle,” Henderson gasped.

‘You know what? No one knows [about this]. I’ve never told anyone,’ admitted Sandilands, as Henderson replied: ‘You didn’t say that in your book, nothing!’

Earlier in the segment, Sandilands also joked that he had been forced to reveal his secret thanks to the mysterious powers of October’s ‘pink moon’.

‘What the hell is this moon doing?!’ Sandilands mused.

This is not the first time Sandilands has revealed sex stories on air.

In 2015, the broadcaster revealed he had shared a night of passion with a ‘transsexual woman’ back in 2000 during the Sydney Olympics.

He was in the middle of a conversation with a call-in guest named Amanda and abruptly announced: ‘I’ve made the full deal with a transsexual, bet you didn’t know?’

“I’m not attracted to guys, just the one trannie,” he continued. ‘I wasn’t even attracted to it, I just wanted it.’

Sandilands has never been afraid to retell this story since, even sharing the story during interviews with high-profile celebrities such as Dannii Minogue and Waleed Aly.