Kyle Sandilands reveals the ONE dining habit that makes you ‘posh’ in Australia 

Kyle Sandilands has revealed the ‘one thing’ that makes you chic in Australia after his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson revealed her unusual eating habit.

Jackie described how she “loves eating quail eggs” when she was interrupted by her co-host who was stunned by her confession – calling her “posh” and claiming “she lives in another world.”

“I love a quail egg, but gosh, it seems like a waste,” she explained.

‘What? Nobody’s ever heard of keeping a quail egg,” Kyle added. ‘Are you joking? Who the hell eats quail eggs?’

Jackie was clearly confused that it was not a common ingredient and said she eats them regularly at restaurants.

“You must have been to a restaurant where they eat some quail, haven’t you?” she asked.

Kyle hit back, saying she “lived in another world” before mocking her with an overly chic accent.

It comes after the radio duo interviewed NBA legend Shaquille O’Neil hours after he landed in Australia.

Shaq, 50, who is in Melbourne for his Australian tour, spoke to singleton Jackie, 47, during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show – and flirted outrageously with her all the time.

The sportsman went out of his way to compliment the mother of one, while also doing some devious digs at her co-host Kyle Sandilands.

“Is that beautiful Jackie O?” he said at the beginning of the Zoom interview, peering through the camera at a blushing Jackie.

‘It is!’ she giggled, before Shaq replied, “Jackie O is worldwide.”

‘I love you! My favorite guest ever,” Jackie gushed.

Kyle then tried to steer the conversation to the topic of Shaq’s speaking tour, but the NBA star quickly shut it down.

“I don’t want to talk to you, Kyle. I just want to talk to Jackie O,” he said.

Shaq continued to serenade Jackie with words of adoration, jokingly telling Kyle that he wanted to steal his job.

“Kyle, if I move to Sydney it’s going to be the Shaq and Jackie O Show,” he teased, adding: “When I come to the studio I’m going to hug Jackie O, and I’m just going to push you and I’m going just push you out of your seat.’

Kyle played along and asked him, “Am I intimidating you there, Shaq?”

“I’m not even looking at you, Kyle,” the athlete retorted.

“I’m looking at Jackie O. Put me on Jackie O. I don’t want to look at Santa,” he added.

The conversation ended with Shaq complimenting Jackie on her ponytail, before telling the blonde he “loves her.”