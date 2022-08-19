Kyle Sandilands reveals his very surprising sexy underpants

<!–

Things got wild in the Kyle & Jackie O studios on Thursday.

Kyle Sandilands, 51, made quite an impression on his guest hosts on the radio show, dropping his pants while on live radio.

“Show us your underwear Kyle,” KIIS FM producer Pedro Cuccovillo Vitola told the host.

“Yeah, get up and show us,” added executive producer Sonia Jahshan. “Give us a flash.”

Kyle sighed and muttered “for God’s sake,” before standing up and pulling down some of his pants to reveal a nice set of black Tommy Hilfiger underwear.

The studio erupted in cheers for the radio giant, who has just welcomed its first child.

“Actually, they look good on you, Kyle!” exclaimed Sonja.

“Look how good your ass is!”

Kyle began to shake his hips in an attempt to twerk in front of the microphone, his pants still half down.

Kyle and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston welcomed their first child together, son Otto, on Thursday.

In a heartwarming Instagram post on Tuesday, the official Instagram page of the Kyle and Jackie O Show posted a photo of the radio shock jock bonding with his adorable baby boy.

The image shows Kyle tenderly holding his little bundle of joy, which was wrapped in a colorful blanket.

“Kyle and baby Otto. Isn’t this just the cutest?’ the radio station captioned the post.

The photo was taken by their obstetrician Vicki, who also posed for a selfie with the radio titan on her own social media page.

“Thank you Tegan and Kyle for letting me be a part of and assist you in your journey of pregnancy and birth, baby Otto is simply divine,” she wrote.

Kyle and Tegan welcomed Otto on Thursday morning, August 11.

His co-presenter Jackie O broke the news on-air and Kyle’s manager Bruno Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and Bub are both doing well.’

Jackie, Otto’s godmother, shed tears of joy as she declared, “Otto is born!”

Kyle later gave a rather graphic update on the birth, telling ‘trainee’ Peter Deppeler live in the hospital parking lot: ‘Otto’s born, Otto’s fabulous. I cut the umbilical cord, didn’t realize it was a tough calamari and the blood spurted out.’

On Monday, Kyle further said: The Kyle and Jackie O show he can’t stop ‘staring and smiling’ at his newborn son.

“Are you in that love bubble?” co-host Jackie O Henderson asked.

‘100 percent. We just keep looking at him and then we look at each other and smile and one of us has a tear rolling down,” Kyle admitted.