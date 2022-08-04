Kyle Sandilands questions Lachlan Mansell’s ‘relationship’ with Jordan Finlayson

Kyle Sandilands grilled Beauty and the Geek star Lachlan Mansell about his relationship with Jordan Finlayson on Thursday.

The pair talked about Finlayson being convicted of stealing credit cards at pool parties on The Kyle and Jackie O Showwhen Kyle Lachlan asked if she had appeared on his season of the show.

“That’s not the current season. Was it your season Lachie?’ asked Kyle.

Kyle Sandilands (pictured) questioned Beauty and the Geek star Lachlan Mansell’s ‘relationship’ with Jordan Finlayson on Thursday’s show

“No, that was Jordan Finlayson, long ago, like in 2011,” Lachlan replied.

Kyle asked, “How do you know her name?”

“Because I do, I’ve read articles about her. I don’t know her personally, I only know her,’ he replied.

Lachlan replaces KIIS FM producer and on-air personality ‘Intern Pete’ Deppeler while on extended leave.

Beauty and The Geek runner-up Finlayson has faced a string of charges in the past six months, including two counts of habitual assault and a held warrant.

On Wednesday, Finlayson appeared in Downing Center local court via a video link from remand, where she pleaded guilty to possession of identity information with intent to commit fraud.

The former model was caught with a number of credit cards and NSW driver’s licenses she had taken from three men at parties between January 29 and February 2 at Botany in Sydney’s south.

According to court documents, as reported by Newsguests at the Bucks Pool parties were told to leave their belongings in a bag at the front of the establishment.

Finlayson then took pictures of the cards while using the room to change clothes.

In the weeks following the shindigs, three men noticed a series of transactions had been made with their cards that were foreign to them.

One man received a note from Centrelink that he had received $750 in Covid disaster payments, while another had deposited $4,900 into a Neds sports betting account.

He was also unable to file a tax return in April because he was told that someone with the same name had already filed the return.

Another victim had his bank details updated in Centrelink and saw a number of fraudulent transactions, including coffee purchases and Uber rides.

The former reality TV star said she gave the card details to someone else who scammed the men. The prosecution does not claim that they tried to defraud the men herself.

Finlayson was arrested on February 17 when NSW police found images of the licenses and ten credit cards on her phone. She has been in prison since her arrest.

She initially pleaded not guilty, but changed her plea after learning she would face trial.

The court heard that the Beauty and the Geek personality was on parole when she violated the terms in February, while her lawyer asked the court not to sentence her further in prison.