Kyle Sandilands’ letter he sent to his beloved Queen Elizabeth II before she died

Kyle Sandilands’ love for the late Queen Elizabeth II knows no bounds.

The radio host, 51, put his heart on his sleeve — or on paper — when he read the letter he once wrote to the monarch on Friday’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

For added flair, and to trick the Queen into thinking he was a “head of state,” he printed the note with his brand’s King Kyle logo as letterhead.

Kyle laughed at himself and read the letter aloud to his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

“Dear Madam, I first saw you many years ago when you visited Brisbane in Queensland, Australia. I was standing next to the Church of England with my grandmother and mother, waiting for you to come,” he began.

“Unfortunately, when you finally drove by, you looked the other way. I waved anyway and my grandmother said to me, “She doesn’t need to see you to know you’re there.”

‘From that day on, I’ve always admired you and your whole family and was fascinated by what it takes and what life is like as a royal. I’ve been watching and following every member of your family since that day.’

The shock jock told the Queen that he “grew up poor” and “came from a broken home” to collect “sympathy points.”

He said he became homeless as a teenager, but was inspired by “Your Majesty” to pick himself up and pursue his dream of becoming a radio broadcaster.

“I’ve become quite successful since then, and I owe a lot to you for that,” he continued.

“You’ve inspired me all my life and I think you’ve done that through remarkable work, and you’ve done that for a lot of people around the world.”

Kyle closed the letter by writing that it was an “honour” to be the Queen’s “most humble and obedient servant.”

“I was standing next to the Church of England with my grandmother and mother waiting for you,” he began. (Pictured with Prince Philip at Parliament House in Canberra during her Australia tour in 1954)

He was devastated when he arrived at work Friday morning and paid tribute to Her Majesty after waking up to the news that she had passed away at the age of 96.

The KIIS FM radio host, a proud royalist and lifelong supporter of The Queen, said the loss felt like a death in the family.

“It feels like a family member has passed away,” he told Jackie, 47, who broke down in tears several times during the broadcast.