Kyle Sandilands LEAVES radio show and rushes to hospital as fiancee Tegan Kynaston gives birth

Kyle Sandilands suddenly announced on Thursday morning that he had to leave his radio show because his fiancée Tegan Kynaston had given birth.

Just seconds after the show started, dad-to-be Kyle told his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson to leave and hurry to the hospital.

“Guys, I’m not broadcasting from home for nothing, and that reason seems to be emerging now,” he said, before turning to his pregnant partner and asking her, “Is it all happening?”

Kyle turned back to the mic and continued, “Guys, I think maybe he should leave the show and go to the hospital.”

‘Oh, it’s time? It’s time!’ Jackie exclaimed, provoking rousing applause from the entire radio studio.

Kyle lost his usual calm demeanor and seemed quite frantic when he said to his colleagues, “Guys, I’m so sorry. I feel very unprepared, I don’t know…’

Jackie assured him that everything was fine before inviting producer Pedro Vitola to host the show in Kyle’s absence.

You heard Kyle take off his headphones and run out the door.

The high-profile couple announced in February that they were expecting. Their son will be called Otto.