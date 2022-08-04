Kyle Sandilands kisses fiancée Tegan Kynaston’s heavily pregnant belly on bended knee

Kyle Sandilands revealed his softer side in a gorgeous photoshoot with his heavily pregnant fiancé, Tegan Kynaston.

In the timeless black-and-white image, the radio titan can be seen on bended knee as he tenderly kisses the shore the communications director’s thriving baby bump.

Tegan, 36, dons a figure-hugging, long-sleeved black dress with a daring slit for the occasion as she watches Kyle’s face and cradles it gently between her hands.

Kyle Sandilands was the doting father-to-be every inch as he kissed fiance Tegan Kynaston’s heavily pregnant belly on bent knee in a stunning portrait on Thursday. Both pictured

She wore her luscious blonde locks in glorious waves and completed her look with a chunky necklace and her dazzling engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Kyle, 51, was every inch the neat gentleman in an ever-fashionable black suit with his freshly cut hair brushed off his famous face.

“Not long before we meet you,” Tegan captioned the photo shared on Instagram.

Kyle and Tegan announced their baby news live on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in February.

In the stunning black-and-white image, the radio titan can be seen on a bent knee as he tenderly kisses the communications director’s blossoming baby bump. Tegan, 36, dons a figure-hugging, long-sleeved black dress with a daring slit for the occasion as she watches Kyle’s face and cradles it gently between her hands

“We’re having a baby!” Kyle stated during the broadcast, as the entire KIIS FM studio cheered.

He then joked that he planned to hire a “dozen Fiji nannies” once the baby was born.

Tegan, who is nearly nine months pregnant, also revealed that her fiancé was busy preparing for the arrival of their child, even helping sort out cribs.

The couple pulled out all the stops at their baby’s gender reveal party in Sydney Harbour.

The lovebirds announced their baby news live on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in February. “We’re having a baby!” Kyle declared on the air as the whole KIIS FM studio cheered

They rented a superyacht for the occasion and arranged planes to fly over to give off blue smoke, indicating they are having a baby boy.

They invited the entire KIIS FM production crew to celebrate, and other guests included Kyle’s longtime co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, and his good friend John Ibrahim, who was joined by his model partner Sarah Budge.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019 and got engaged over the Christmas break in Port Douglas, Queensland, started trying for a baby last year.

Kyle was previously in a relationship with model Imogen Anthony for eight years until their breakup in 2019.