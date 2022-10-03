Kyle Sandilands on fatherhood and the Australian Idol reboot

Kyle Sandilands is having the time of his life at 51, and it’s all thanks to fatherhood.

The controversial KIIS FM host, who was once warned by doctors that his hard partying lifestyle would send him to an early grave, now spends his nights doting on newborn son Otto.

“I used to watch hours of TV and now I just sit and watch him and he’s been a real treat,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I’ve just been sitting at home the whole time, which I’ve enjoyed. I’m at home now more than I was with the lockdowns, so we’re loving every second of it.

‘I’m actually quite happy. I can’t imagine being happier.’

Kyle, who welcomed Otto with fiancée Tegan Kynaston in August, admitted he never dreamed of having children but is now ‘thrilled’ he decided to take the plunge and become a father.

At the height of his partying in the late 2000s, Kyle suffered from substance abuse and struggled with depression.

In 2018, he said he had “self-medicated and knocked back dozens of lines” and his lifestyle often caused him to miss work, including skipping out on two live eviction shows while hosting Big Brother with Jackie’ O’Henderson in 2008.

Despite fatherhood softening him these days, the outspoken star promises viewers won’t get a politically correct Kyle when he returns to screens as a judge on the upcoming Australian Idol reboot.

‘Oh my god, are you kidding me?’ he scoffed when asked if he’d let the current woke culture stifle his famously unfiltered persona on the family-friendly show.

‘I even asked Channel Seven when they called me into the boardroom and said: “We want you to come back.” And I thought, “Listen. I won’t be able to be one of these judges of light and love”.

‘I am very pioneering. Not ugly, but I won’t pretend they’re great. I said, “If they’re s**t, they’re going to be told they’re s**t. Or they’re delusional. Or they need to work on this”.

‘I said I want to be as nice as I can be, but I don’t want to be like a Voice coach. It will be like the harsh realities of the commercial side of the business.’

Kyle added that his role on the judging panel, which also includes Harry Connick Jr, Meghan Trainor and singer-songwriter Amy Shark, is to “cut through the rubbish”.

But with a new baby and his role as one half of KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, is Kyle worried about having too much on his plate?

“I was at first,” he admitted.

“I’ve never been a father before so I wasn’t sure what to expect, but we’re lucky he’s quite well behaved and nicely settled,” he continued.

‘He has a good mother who is very committed. She wasn’t too thrilled when she found out I was going to disappear out of the house for 20 days, but there are a few times when I come back between different cities, so we’ve worked around that.

‘She doesn’t mind. She understands that work is quite important.’

And with family life going so smoothly, Kyle and Tegan haven’t ruled out having more children in the future.

‘We said we’d see how the first one goes and although he’s doing really well, we’ve just realized we have some friends who have two or three kids and they look like battered wrecks and they can never come out, he said.

‘But it’s not out of the question, we just have to get through the first one and if Tegan feels like she wants another then we’ll talk about it.

‘I’m up for it, but we’ll see how we go with that one first.’

Channel Seven first announced plans for an Australian Idol reboot back in 2020.

At the time, the network slated the show for a 2022 release, but it will now continue into 2023 instead.

The reboot will mark Kyle’s second appearance on the show, following his stint on the original series from 2005 to 2009.

The 51-year-old left the original show in 2009 after a series of scandals, which included referring to 2005 winner Kate DeAraugo’s arms as ‘tuckshop lady arms’.

He is joined in the new season by the American artists Harry Connick Jr. and Meghan Trainor as well as Australian singer-songwriter Amy Shark.

Former Australian Idol contestant Ricki-Lee Coulter and TV personality Scott Tweedie will serve as hosts.