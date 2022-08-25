Kyle Sandilands’ ex-wife Tamara Jaber shows off her unique diamond engagement ring

<!–

Kyle Sandilands’ ex-wife Tamara Jaber announced her engagement to boyfriend Billy Kokkinis on Thursday.

And after sharing the good news, the 39-year-old showed off her unique diamond ring on Instagram.

Tamara shared a photo of her engagement ring with a huge aquamarine.

‘SPECTACULAR. EXCELLENT. TRANSCENDENT. SUBLIME. My Eurovision proposal took 1st place,” she captioned the image.

Tamara announced her engagement on Instagram on Thursday, uploading a photo of herself vacationing with her beau in Kalamata, Greece.

“Eurovision style… A million times Yesssssss,” wrote the aspiring singer.

Tamara also added photos of herself kissing Billy at sunset, as well as several images of the couple posing around the iconic Kastraki-Meteoro restaurant in Kalamata.

Billy, a personal trainer and the director of City Gym in Darlinghurst, Sydney, also shared the news on his Instagram page by uploading a video of him holding a bouquet of red roses.

Sitting on a ledge overlooking the water, Billy said to the camera, “Hey, I’m about to propose to my beautiful wife Tamara Jaber. Wish me luck!’

The couple is believed to have been dating since late 2021.

Tamara was previously engaged to San Francisco-based attorney Eduardo Roy, but the couple appears to have come to an end early last year.

Tamara’s engagement news comes a week after her ex-husband Kyle, 51, welcomed his first child, a son named Otto, with fiancé Tegan Kynaston, 36.

Tamara was married to the KIIS FM shock jock from 2008 to 2010.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in Sydney, with Kyle recently admitting that he spent $1 million on the affair.