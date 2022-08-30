Kyle Sandiland’s ex-wife Tamara Jaber looks glamorous in Greece after engagement

<!–

Kyle Sandiland’s ex-wife Tamara Jaber is currently celebrating her engagement to Billy Kokkinis in Greece and couldn’t be happier.

The aspiring singer, 39, has documented the journey for her followers and posted a series of snaps from the port of Pylos.

“Pitt stop in the beautiful harbor of Pylos, located on the southwest coast of Greece,” she captioned the film, which began with a photo of her and Billy.

She continued: ‘The Peloponnese is the site of one of the most important Mycenaean settlements.

‘It is considered one of the best preserved and best excavated of the major cities. Picturesque and dreamy.’

Tamara and her new fiancé have also toured the region’s ancient castles, visiting Methoni and Kastraki.

Their engagement was announced via Instagram on Thursday when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a huge aquamarine and diamond engagement ring while on vacation with Billy in Kalamata, Greece.

“Eurovision style… A million times Yesssssss,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

Billy, a personal trainer and the director of City Gym in Darlinghurst, Sydney, also shared the news on his Instagram page by uploading a video of him holding a bouquet of red roses.

Sitting on a ledge overlooking the water, Billy said to the camera, “Hey, I’m about to propose to my beautiful wife Tamara Jaber. Wish me luck!’

The couple is believed to have been dating since late 2021.

Tamara was previously engaged to San Francisco-based attorney Eduardo Roy, but the couple appears to have come to an end early last year.

Tamara’s engagement news came a week after her ex-husband Kyle, 51, welcomed his first child, a son named Otto, with fiancé Tegan Kynaston, 36.

She was married to the KIIS FM shock jock from 2008 to 2010.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in Sydney, with Kyle recently admitting that he spent $1 million on the affair.